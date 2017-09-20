Are David Foster And Katharine McPhee Dating After Yolanda Hadid Divorce?

David Foster and Yolanda Hadid called it quits on their marriage nearly two years ago, and in the time that has passed since, he’s been linked to a number of women, including Selma Blair, Kris Jenner, Christie Brinkley, and Elizabeth Hurley. However, according to the latest report regarding the music mogul’s love life, he may be dating Katharine McPhee.

Earlier this month, David Foster hit the red carpet at the Grammy Museum Gala in Los Angeles with the American Idol alum on his arm, and now, fans are wondering if the couple will soon tie the knot after Foster’s daughter posted a very suspicious message online.

On September 20, Radar Online shared a photo shared on Erin Foster’s Instagram page, which included the caption, “Excited about my new step mom.”

As the outlet revealed, David Foster, 67, and Katharine McPhee, 33, are both newly single after Foster’s 2015 split from his former wife, Yolanda Hadid, who he married in 2011, and McPhee’s split from her ex-husband, Nick Cokas, in 2016.

As fans may recall, this isn’t the first time David Foster and Katharine McPhee have been linked. Earlier this year, they were rumored to have been caught kissing one another during a meal in Malibu, California.

In May, E! News revealed that David Foster and Katharine McPhee had allegedly been caught spending time with one another at celebrity hotspot, Nobu restaurant, where they reportedly enjoyed a dinner date at a private, sea-front table.

According to a source, the rumored couple was quite intimate during their dinner, and throughout the evening, Foster was reportedly seen grabbing McPhee’s face and kissing her cheek numerous times.

“By the end of the date, Katharine sat on David’s side of the table and cuddled him with a blanket,” the source added.

David Foster and his former wife, Yolanda Hadid, have been in the news recently due to claims made by the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in her new book, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease. As fans may have heard, Hadid criticized her former husband in the book for his alleged lack of support amid her battle with Lyme disease.

