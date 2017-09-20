Javi Marroquin And Briana DeJesus Are Not Dating, She Confirms On Twitter

Javi Marroquin has seemed to be interested in dating his Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus, in recent weeks, but according to a new message on social media, DeJesus simply doesn’t have the time to embark on a relationship with the ex-husband of Kailyn Lowry.

After the Teen Mom 2 stars spent time together in New York City and chronicled their fun times with photos on Instagram and Snapchat, Briana DeJesus took to Twitter to tell fans what was really going on between them.

“I’m not dating anyone nor do I have time to,” Briana DeJesus confirmed, according to a report by OK! Magazine on September 20.

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus enjoyed one another’s company at the Buca Di Beppo Italian restaurant in the Big Apple and in a photo from their dinner, Marroquin was seen holding DeJesus’ baby girl, Stella. Then, later in the evening, Marroquin and DeJesus ventured out on the town and stopped by the Tao Nightclub with DeJesus’ sister, Brittany, who is often seen on Teen Mom 2.

While Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus appeared to have a good time with one another, DeJesus has since silenced the ongoing rumors of a romance and hopes fans will stop discussing the topic online.

Following their weekend in New York City, Javi Marroquin seemed to hint that he and Briana DeJesus were ready to strike up a relationship during an interview with Radar Online. Speaking to the outlet on Monday, the father of Lowry’s three-year-old son, Lincoln, revealed that he had a great time with DeJesus and said he had already made plans to see her again.

“We have some plans for next week with Disney and stuff,” he said. “So we’ll see!”

As for whether or not Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus are still planning to see one another during his upcoming trip to Disney, fans will have to wait and see what comes about in the coming days.

