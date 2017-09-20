Disney Reveals Seven New Purse Christmas Ornaments, Including Tinker Bell, Sally, Mary Poppins, Minnie, More

One month ago, Disney unveiled a brand new Christmas ornament line that showcased the handbags and purses of famous princesses and villains, but they’re far from done. Usually, one set of ornaments will come out in a line, and the next series won’t be added until months and months into the future. Well, Disney didn’t want to waste any time as they have already added seven new handbag ornaments for different characters, and they’re fantastic.

The ornaments are all priced at $24.99 and can definitely be found in the Disney’s Days of Christmas Store at Disney Springs. They are set to start popping up all over Walt Disney World properties over the course of the next few weeks, though.

If they’re anything like the original set of Mickey ear hat or shoes or outfit ornaments, you may want to grab these when you see them. All of those lines had issues with some characters selling out and not coming back in stock for weeks and weeks at a time.

While the first set released last month focused primarily on Disney Princesses and villains, these seven new purses and handbags take on some different characters to enjoy. If one of the ornaments below is shown with just one picture, that is because there is no difference to the backside of the bag.

The Instagram account for DisneyLifestylers first noticed the new crop of ornaments, which are already on sale.

With the release of these seven purse ornaments, that brings the grand total to 20 that have hit Disney shelves.

Jasmine

Ariel

Cinderella

Snow White

Anna

Elsa

Merida

Rapunzel

Belle

Ursula

Maleficent

The Evil Queen

Minnie Mouse

Mary Poppins

Sally

Alice

Tinker Bell

Mulan

Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather

That’s a rather large collection to spring on people in less than two months, but it’s good to have some time until Christmas to try and grab them all. These Disney character handbag and purse ornaments are extremely detailed, and there are now enough of them to have an entire tree devoted to them alone if you choose. It’s high time to do a bit of shopping as the holiday season will be here before you even know it.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]