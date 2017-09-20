Dolores Catania Debuts New Boyfriend Ahead Of ‘The Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Season 8

Dolores Catania is reportedly dating New Jersey based gynecologist Dr. David Principe, despite having filmed scenes for The Real Housewives of New Jersey with her ex-husband Frank.

Ahead of next month’s premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8, a report claims Dolores Catania and Dr. David Principe began dating last year and have already spent time with her co-stars, including relationship expert Siggy Flicker. However, according to a Radar Online report on September 20, the doctor may not be seen on the show at all.

As an insider explains, Dolores Catania’s Season 8 storyline is reportedly based around the idea that her former husband, Frank, who is reportedly experiencing financial problems, moves back into her home. As fans will recall, Frank was also seen during Season 7 with and without their two kids, Gabby and Frankie.

As Radar Online previously reported, Dolores Catania’s former husband was once arrested and charged with cocaine possession with the intent to distribute and sentenced to three years probation.

Dolores Catania was brought to the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey ahead of the series’ seventh season. Prior to her addition, fans said goodbye to three of the show’s former stars, including Teresa Aprea, Nicole Napolitano, and Amber Marchese.

Dolores Catania and her co-stars will soon return to Bravo TV for the eighth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and when they do, Danielle Staub will be seen alongside them.

As fans will recall, Danielle Staub was an official housewife during the first two seasons of the show, but hasn’t been seen since her exit. As for her relationships with the other women of the show, Staub and Teresa Giudice are currently on good terms and when it comes to the newest addition to the show, Margaret Josephs, the women often pose alongside one another for photos on Instagram.

To see more of Dolores Catania and her co-stars, including Teresa Giudice, Danielle Staub, Siggy Flicker, Melissa Gorga, and new cast member Margaret Josephs, tune into the Season 8 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Wednesday, October 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

