Dakota Johnson Gets Messed Up Tattoo Instead Of Boyfriend, Jamie Dornan Puts ‘Fifty Shades’ Behind Him

Dakota Johnson may not be active on Instagram anymore, but there are plenty of others who will make sure her fans are up-to-date with her personal life! Fifty Shades of Grey actress recently got a tattoo done by a famous artist this week and he did not forget to share it with the world. While she still does not have a boyfriend and is tied to Fifty Shades commitments, it looks like she and Jamie Dornan are making their way out of the franchise.

The 27-year-old actress thought that Fifty Shades was going to put her on the map as the next rising star in Hollywood. While the movies certainly made her more famous, it may not have been the way she imagined. Based on the erotic books of the same name, the franchise has not gotten above 25 percent freshness on Rotten Tomatoes.

“[The Fifty Shades franchise] is not going to be my swan song. It has put my life on a path that I didn’t plan to go down, but I do feel proud of it,” she said according to Refinery29. “And the films have allowed me to do so many different projects and travel so much. In the end, Fifty Shades has plopped me in a world that I really wanted to be in.”

With the poorly reviewed movies behind her, Dakota Johnson has made a few crucial changes in her life. She broke things off, for the last time, with Matthew Hitt, a guitarist in a band called The Drowners, whom she has been associated on-and-off for a few years. Then she proceeded to delete all photos from her Instagram, barely keeping it alive, but certainly not active. Considering how she used to fill it with her friends – Cara Delevingne, Taylor Swift and more – this is a big change for the Hollywood starlet.

Her latest step away from Fifty Shades franchise was to get another tattoo. It is her sixth piece on her body and was “designed by Dr. Woo, who is one of LA’s most in-demand artists.”

A lil #egonschiele ???? for @dakotajohnson "it's a lil fucked up, but it's still a flower, like me" ✨ A post shared by Doctor Woo (@_dr_woo_) on Sep 18, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

The messed up flower is a nod to an “early 20th-century Austrian painter Egon Schiele,” a rightfully vague enough reference to satiate Dakota’s hipster leanings.

Not having a boyfriend means that she can make time for other things in her life. She also was recently seen catching up with her famous mom, Melanie Griffith.

“The two actresses were seen grabbing coffee together and having a chat before sharing a warm hug as they parted ways,” reports Daily Mail.

Her mom has been fighting against a form of skin cancer, which could be the reason why Dakota is spending more time with her.

With the teaser for the last Fifty Shades film released, Dakota Johnson, as well as her co-star Jamie Dornan, are most likely to leave the franchise behind them. The Irish actor has been working hard for the past year to make sure that he is not just associated with the erotic movie. Most recently, he was at Toronto International Film Festival, where he supported his wife, Amelia Warner, make an appearance for Mary Shelley premiere.

