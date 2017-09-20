Kevin Hart Sex Tape Video Star Montia Sabbag: I Was Involved With Kevin But I’m Not A Stripper, Extortionist

The Kevin Hart sex tape scandal continues to make news each day. As seen in the below video, Montia Sabbag claims that she is not the “traveling stripper” or any kind of stripper that TMZ called her (video below). Instead, Montia admitted to an intimate relationship with Kevin last month – reportedly the same weekend of Hart’s wife Eniko Hart’s 33rd birthday.

Montia says that she is an actress and did not know there was a video recording device in the Las Vegas hotel room that captured the graphic sexual footage, a video allegedly starring her and potentially one or two other women. Attorney Lisa Bloom called the presence of such a video recording device in Hart’s hotel room an illegal maneuver.

Montia did not seem to express much remorse for sharing a sexual relationship with the married actor. Instead, Sabbag and her attorney focused more on the wrong done to Montia. Sabbag spoke of being a victim of TMZ’s allegedly incorrect reporting that pegged her as a stripper. Montia also wanted to clear up the notion that she was the one who extorted Hart.

When Lisa was asked if Montia knew Kevin was married, the lawyer did not want to get into those matters. Bloom also denied that Montia wanted $420,000 to take lie detector test, with Lisa claiming that Montia and Lisa do not want anything from Hart.

Bloom questioned reports that claimed the authorities were looking into the extortion plot; Lisa said that she had not spoken with authorities who have proven they are investigating the matter. Lisa answered a few questions after Montia read a short written statement. Within minutes, the women left the press conference, without getting confirmation on how to correctly spell Montia’s name. There were a variety of spellings reported for her name, with Montia going by Montiah Sabagg or Montia Sabbag.

Meanwhile, Kevin posted a photo to his Instagram account that showed him running in the midst of the sex tape drama.

I represent the woman at the center of the Kevin Hart scandal. Press conference tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/X9KV3zYwfY — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) September 19, 2017

Bloom and Sabbag spoke at the press conference held at the Bloom Firm in Woodland Hills, California.

