Derick Dillard Dreams Of Owning Harley After Tanking Fundraiser & Having New Baby Samuel With Jill Duggar

Derick Dillard has been kicking up a lot of dust after settling back down in the states. He and Jill Duggar have been away for a good part of last year, working as missionaries in Central America. Counting On crew went abroad with them to keep them included on the show, but Jill and Derick did not have a reliable enough Internet to regularly post on Twitter or Instagram. Now that they are back in the U.S., the couple, and Derick especially, has been getting vocal on social media, which also has been getting him into trouble.

The 28-year-old missionary made the biggest splash when he expressed that “transgender is a myth” and tagging Jazz Jennings, the star of another TLC show, I Am Jazz. This tweet got a lot of more liberal fans angry and even made TLC state that his opinions do not reflect the network’s philosophy.

However, Derick has not backed down from his beliefs, continuing to express his transphobia and spreading faith based brochures that teach parents how to guard their kids against the more liberal agenda.

One of his most embarrassing moments on Twitter was when his personal crowdfunding campaign got shut down, not only once, but twice. A few weeks ago, he made an appeal to his fans for $6,500, saying that the money will go towards “various missions opportunities I will have throughout the year.”

“Unemployed husband needs to man up and get a job!” A fan remarked in one of the pictures the couple uploaded on Instagram.

Another commented, “You all should get actual jobs.”

While it is uncertain if Derick Dillard will be able to provide for his family of four and continue his missions, in the latest tweet, he was seen lusting after a Harley.

Always thought having a Harley would be cool! Could be a good family vehicle if we ever join the Faith Riders! #harleydavidson pic.twitter.com/Z4eGYEn0ZH — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) September 20, 2017

A Harley Davidson motorcycle ranges from $7,000 to beyond $30,000, according to MotoUSA. The one that Derick was seen posing with definitely is in the five figures.

Many fans noticed this lofty dream of his and quickly responded.

“First, a job,” a fan recommended. “Later, luxury toys like motorcycles.”

Others decided to take a more sarcastic approach to replying to his tweet.

“Wondering how one would buy an expensive motorcycle without a job,” one wrote. “Maybe yet another fundraiser for your mission trips?”

This is not the first time that the 28-year-old missionary posted about his dream of one day owning a Harley.

Starting him young ???????? A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Jun 17, 2016 at 4:04pm PDT

Considering that his wife just had a new baby and that they have to have enough money to raise them, he may have to settle for less.

#tbt #Kathmandu A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Nov 26, 2015 at 7:08am PST

Do you think Jill Duggar’s husband will find a way to get his hands on a Harley Davidson? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jill Dillard/Instagram]