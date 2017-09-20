Jenelle Evans Insists She’s A Good Mother Amid Custody Battle Over Her Son Kaiser

Jenelle Evans is facing hardships after Doris Davidson, the mother of her ex-fiance Nathan Griffith, filed for emergency custody of her three-year-old son Kaiser.

According to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 star recently went on a rant on Twitter, suggesting that her mother, Barbara Evans, was behind the shocking plan to take her kids from her and when it comes to the future, Jenelle Evans is not going down without a fight.

On September 20, Hollywood Life shared a report, revealing that Jenelle Evans is insisting that she is a good mom, despite Barbara’s claims of an investigation by Child Protective Services, which was reportedly promoted when Evans and her daughter, seven-month-old Ensley, tested positive for marijuana at the time of her birth.

“[Jenelle Evans] is sick and tired of being on the receiving end of her mom’s venom,” a source close to the reality star told Hollywood Life, suggesting that despite Evans’ ongoing efforts with her kids, nothing is ever good enough for her mother.

After reports claimed Jenelle Evans’ daughter had drugs in her system at the time of her January birth, the Teen Mom 2 star’s mother spoke out, revealing that because of the shocking turn of events, she was no longer okay with allowing her eight-year-old son Jace, who she was awarded with full custody of in May, to visit Evans’ home.

According to Hollywood Life, Jenelle Evans believes that her mother is behind Doris Davidson’s custody filing and noted that she’s allegedly been stirring up drama and encouraging Griffith’s mother to take legal action against her.

The source went on to reveal that Jenelle Evans feels her mother and the mother of her former fiance are exaggerating and blowing things out of proportion when it comes to her life at home with her three kids, including Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley.

