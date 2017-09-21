Candy Spelling On Tori Spelling Welcoming Her Fifth Child, ‘I Hope She’s Finished Having Kids’

Candy Spelling opened up about the possibility of future grandchildren from daughter Tori Spelling and her son-in-law, Dean McDermott. Candy’s 44-year-old daughter, Tori Spelling, and Dean McDermott share five children together: Liam, 9; Stella, 8; Hattie, 5; Finn, 4; and Beau. However, Candy hopes that Tori is finished having children, according to Us Weekly.

“She just loves her kids… I hope she’s finished, but you never know.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and Candy Spelling have had their ups and downs in the past. Back in December of 2014, Tori hinted that her late father, Aaron Spelling, “created a lot of the competition” between them.

Now it appears that their relationship has gotten better. Back in February, Candy, 71, threw Tori a lavish baby shower for her fifth child.

Over the weekend, Candy Spelling said that Tori is her daughter and she would do anything to help, according to Us Weekly.

“Let me tell you, she’s my daughter. I love her… I would do anything to help my children if I can.”

According to the Daily Mail, Tori’s mother Candy Spelling is reportedly worth $600 million and pays for her grandchildren’s schools.

The Broadway producer shared her thoughts while at the 7th annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards in Beverly Hills over the weekend.

Tori, who welcomed the McDermotts’ newest addition in March, spoke with E! News and talked about life as a family of seven. Beau arrived via a scheduled c-section.

“It’s been a blessing having baby Beau… I think not just for our family but for us. Our love has grown stronger.”

When asked if they would consider expanding their family, Dean said, “Never say never.”

No better feeling than to hold my grandson Beau @torispelling fifth child! #babyboy #grandson #beau #beautiful #grandmatime #grateful A post shared by Candy Spelling (@candyspelling) on Jun 1, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

McDermott then added that he and Tori’s hands are pretty full, and they are enjoying the five children they have.

“It’s a happy, crazy, loving chaos… I am the bad cop and she’s the good cop. We make a really good team.”

After Dean’s comments, several fans across social media raised questions about how the couple plans to support more children. In the past, Tori has been candid about having money issues due to her lavish upbringing.

I love our 1st family photos with Baby Beau in @People! ❤️ So amazing to be able to share with you all. Click and see the article and more pics in bio! Photos by @elizabethmessina A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Apr 13, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

“It’s no mystery why I have money problems. I grew up rich beyond anyone’s wildest dreams… I never knew anything else.”

After it was revealed that McDermott had an affair in 2013, the pair made a commitment to make their marriage work after Us Weekly.

The stars have faced financial difficulty over the past few years, including unpaid credit card debt.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, a judge ordered the couple to pay off a $220,000 default judgment. The ruling came after Tori and Dean missed a subpoenaed court appearance last week regarding their legal battle with City National Bank.

#DateNight with my man! 1st Date Night since Baby Beau was born 😉 I love this dude… @imdeanmcdermott #sushistyle #mamalovespapabear A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on May 22, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

The bank is suing them after they allegedly failed to pay off a $400,000 loan from 2010. Per their agreement with the bank, the True Tori stars were expected to make monthly payments, plus interest, according to the terms of the promissory note.

The City National Bank default judgment is a massive $202,066.10, leaving Spelling a separate order to pay $17,730.56. This leaves the couple with a grand total of $219,796.66, according to People magazine.

Celebrating ten years, one decade, an era, and new beginnings with my #truelove @imdeanmcdermott #LoveWins A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on May 7, 2016 at 10:45am PDT

However, the documents state that “these amounts remain due, owing, and unpaid. Interest, attorney’s fees, and costs continue to accrue.”

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]