‘WWE 2K18’ Gameplay Trailer Features Braun Strowman Destroying Brock Lesnar, WWE Legends, & Classic Moments

The latest WWE 2K18 gameplay trailer has been released, and it has some fans wondering if there are a few predictions for big No Mercy match outcomes. A variety of superstars are seen in action in the newest gameplay trailer from 2K, including Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Triple H. Most of those superstars will be appearing at Sunday’s big pay-per-view in Los Angeles, as will Braun Strowman and “The Beast” Brock Lesnar. These two stars will fight over Brock’s WWE Universal Championship, and the new gameplay trailer shows Strowman with the upper hand.

Set to the classic hard rock track “Kickstart My Heart” by the band Motley Crue, the newest video gameplay trailer sets the stage for what looks to be an exciting game. Rolling Stone reported on the trailer’s release, saying much of it is focused on “fighting, hit after hit.” There are some great moments and legend reveals: Dean Ambrose is shown retrieving a kendo stick from the trunk of a car, Shane McMahon is seen doing his trademark dance up on stage, and Kurt Angle makes his appearance. The epic WrestleMania 33 set is shown multiple times, complete with faux roller coaster and all the bright lights. Fans even see a few recreations of moments from the past year’s worth of WWE, including Braun Strowman tossing Reigns into the back of an ambulance and The Undertaker making his big arrival at WrestleMania 33.

One clip teases the idea of John Cena and Roman Reigns going head-to-head in the ring for their first-ever match. The gameplay reveals Reigns charging and delivering his trademark Spear move to take Cena down to the mat. It’s expected that this will happen at least once or twice to Cena in their match on Sunday. Rumors have suggested that Reigns is going to win this match so that he can begin his move towards the championship picture once again.

In another part of the trailer, Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman are battling outside the ring. Strowman gets the upper hand in that confrontation and slams Brock through the announcers’ table. This seems to be a recreation of what happened at the SummerSlam pay-per-view when Strowman did just that before dumping the table on top of Lesnar. It seemed like the champ was down and out, but he was able to make his return to the ring and ultimately retain his title with the win. It’s possible that Strowman puts Brock through the table again at No Mercy 2017, or fans might even see the opposite happen.

There’s plenty shown in this WWE 2K18 gameplay trailer that should interest diehard pro wrestling fans. Several legends are teased in the video above, including Kurt Angle, who is shown battling John Cena. The Ultimate Warrior is also seen rocking the ring ropes just as he did in his days back in the WWF, and the late, great Andre the Giant makes an appearance, looking toward the crowd and camera.

Just within the past day, it was revealed that another star of the former WWF, Papa Shango, will be included in the game, as will former WWE star Albert. Those are just two more superstars on what appears to be an extensive roster. All of it translates to what appears to be a fascinating edition of the game with improvements. Of course, official game reviews and customer feedback will tell the real story once the game is out.

The new WWE 2K18 title gets its worldwide release on October 17, 2017, for several game systems, including the new Nintendo Switch, the Microsoft Xbox One, and Sony’s PlayStation 4. This game makes history as the first-ever installment of a WWE 2K game that won’t be on the outdated PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360 systems. It seems there’s a good reason for that, as these older platforms would struggle under the impressive graphics and immersive gameplay this title offers. One might say it would be like James Ellsworth being stuck under that announcers’ table after a Braun Strowman powerslam.

