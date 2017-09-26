Apple Watch Series 3 Connects You To The World With Its Cellular Integration

Apple watch is one of the best-selling watches in the world, which includes the Apple Watch Series 1 and the Apple Watch Series 2. Now comes the new Apple Watch Series 3, which promises a bigger feature with its cellular connectivity.

The Apple Watch Series 3 connects you to the world around you. The red on the digital crown on the new Apple Watch suggests that it is the model with the cellular network, according to CNBC.

Meanwhile, the Apple watch has antennas built into the screen that grants you the ability to make and receive phone calls as well as text messages. You could also call up Siri for questions and navigate the streaming music from Apple Music.

One advantage of this new Apple watch series is you don’t need to carry your phone when you leave the house to go to the supermarket or to walk your dog at the park. In case of an emergency, you will be reached wherever you are in this world right away with its cellular connection.

The Apple watch is convenient and manageable. Apple Inc. claims that the Apple Watch Series is up to 70 percent faster than the Series 2, which was about 50 percent faster than the Apple Watch Series 1.

The Series 3 is identical in shape and design as the old models. On the other hand, the only difference in the latest model with 4G LTE is the colored dot on the digital crown. Meanwhile, the underside of the new model is thicker than the other series, according to Digital Trends.

The Apple Watch Series 3 has a new strap dubbed Sport Loop. It is comfortable and has the hook-and-eye system to fasten it around your wrist. But, the hardware connecting the strap to the watch is plastic. Anyway, there are several strap options available in the market now.

The new model is dynamic, yet you must consider one thing. There is an extra cost if you want the cellular connection. The Apple Watch Series 3 costs around $399 to $429. The extra cost may be at least $120 per year depending on your carrier choice. With these costs, you will enjoy a sense of freedom from your phone. On the other hand, this is quite expensive for some people.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]