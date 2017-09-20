‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Spoilers: Arie Luyendyk Jr. Ready To Film, Raven Gates’ Friend Tia Booth Reportedly Cast

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is ABC’s pick for The Bachelor 2018 season, and gossip guru Reality Steve details that filming begins this week. It will take a while for the full set of Bachelor spoilers to emerge for Season 22, but a few fun tidbits are emerging already. It seems that one of the bachelorettes this winter is connected to a franchise fan-favorite, and given that, she might be one to keep an eye on this winter.

Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers share that a gal named Tia Booth is reportedly going to be in Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season. While Tia’s name wouldn’t ring any bells with franchise fans, she does have a bestie whose name certainly does. It turns out that Booth is good friends with Raven Gates, the contestant who was the runner-up on Nick Viall’s season and seemingly found love with Adam Gottschalk this past summer on Bachelor in Paradise.

As the gossip king points out, the fact that Tia is close friends with Raven is unlikely to be a coincidence, and considering how much the franchise loves Gates these days, it seems to be a good bet that Booth will be sticking around for a while as Arie looks for love. This Bachelor contestant is said to be a 26-year-old physical therapist from Little Rock, Arkansas, and there may be some drama related to an ex-boyfriend that will become pertinent down the road on Luyendyk’s season.

Booth’s social media pages are private at this point as filming begins, but Gates does have numerous pictures on her Instagram page showing her with Tia. Any dedicated Bachelor franchise fan knows that it has become relatively common for new contestants to have connections to former contestants, and many may remember that when Arie wooed Bachelorette Emily Maynard, there was some drama over the fact he had previously dated one of the producers.

Could Tia Booth receive Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s final rose? It is too soon to know the answer to that question, but fans cannot wait to see where things head during this next Bachelor outing, and they are hoping that Luyendyk is truly looking for love.

