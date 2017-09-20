‘AGT’ 2017 Spoilers: Who Performs On The ‘AGT’ Finale Tonight?

The excitement is in the air, as Night 2 of the AGT finale takes place tonight on NBC and the winner of America’s Got Talent 2017 will be crowned. Like most finales, NBC is giving us two hours of AGT 2017 tonight. That means two hours of performances before finally revealing the winner of America’s Got Talent Season 12 in the final minutes. So, who performs tonight on the AGT finale? Get the list of guest performers for tonight’s show below.

It was a little over a year ago that viewers crowned Grace VanderWaal as the Season 11 winner of America’s Got Talent. Now, fans are ready to give that title — and $1 million — to someone else. America has voted, and now it is time for Tyra Banks to deliver those results, but only after two hours of performances.

Tyra Banks quickly announced the guest performers for tonight on the AGT finale, but there was so much action on last night’s episode that you may have missed it in between the performances by Angelica Hale, Darci Lynne, and the others. NBC also made the big announcement on Twitter, as the list includes some pretty big names, including some former winners of the show.

RT because the two-night #AGTFinale is LIVE from Hollywood starting NOW on @nbc. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/n0b7HqHURf — America's Got Talent (@AGT) September 20, 2017

For tonight’s results show, the list of guest performers is just beginning. Like the final 10 acts, there is quite a variety in this list of performers.

Kelly Clarkson

Shania Twain

Derek Hough

Kevin Nealon

James Arthur

Jeff Dunham

Terry Fator

There will be more surprise appearances tonight on America’s Got Talent 2017, so expect this list to continue to grow. Terry Fator has been the biggest act from this show, as he continues to sell out shows in Las Vegas.

Viewers should see some of the finalists on AGT 2017 take the stage with these acts. From there, Tyra Banks will finally start revealing the AGT results, and the new winner will be crowned. It is going to be an exciting and long night, but these performers will help that two hours go by a little quicker.

BREAKING NEWS: The most-watched season in #AGT history ends with the biggest #AGTFinale ever tomorrow. ????????✨ pic.twitter.com/kr9kkJYORY — America's Got Talent (@AGT) September 19, 2017

Who are you excited to see perform tonight on America’s Got Talent 2017? Also, who do you think will be the winner of Season 12?

