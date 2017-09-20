When Does ‘Survivor: Heroes Vs. Healers Vs. Hustlers’ Start? Season 35 Premiere Date

With the end of Big Brother 19 tonight on CBS, that means it is time for CBS to unveil a new season of Survivor 2017. Jeff Probst gave us some details on the new season during last season’s finale, so when does Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers start? Find out the Survivor Season 35 premiere and cast details below.

In a strange twist, CBS is not debuting Survivor Season 35 tonight. In recent years, they usually do a 90-minute premiere of Survivor followed by the Big Brother finale. Tonight, it is just the two-hour finale of Big Brother 19.

That means the Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers premiere will not take place until next Wednesday night, September 27. The new season will kick off at 8 p.m. EST and will bring us 18 new castaways, which will be divided into three tribes. These new castaways will be divided into tribes “based on how they are perceived by others.”

That means we have the Heroes Tribe (“Levu”), who are normally praised for their high achievements. Then there is the Healers Tribe (“Soko”), who are a group of people that go good work. Finally, we have the Hustlers Tribe (“Yawa”), who normally have to earn respect from others.

It's the moment you've been waiting for! Meet The Cast Of Heroes Vs. Healers Vs. Hustlers: https://t.co/aUjjNTidA6 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/U9eCDQ9vr4 — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) August 30, 2017

These 18 new castaways will compete in challenges and face the dangers of living on an island in Fiji, but the Sole Survivor walks away with $1 million. Check out a breakdown of each tribe on Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers below.

Heroes Tribe

Alan Ball, 31, an NFL player from Houston, Texas

Ben Driebergen, 34, a Marine from Boise, Idaho

John “JP” Hilsabeck, 28, a firefighter from Los Angeles

Chrissy Hofbeck, 46, a financial analyst from Glen Gardner, New Jersey

Ashley Nolan, 26, a lifeguard from Satellite Beach, Florida

Katrina Radke, 46, an Olympian from Minneapolis, Minnesota

Healers Tribe

Jessica Johnston, 29, a nurse practitioner from Louisville, Kentucky

Roark Luskin, 27, a social worker from Palo Alto, California

Cole Medders, 24, a therapy guide from Little Rock, Arkansas

Joe Mena, 34, a probation officer from Tolland, Connecticut

Desiree “Desi” Williams, 27, a physical therapist from Peachtree City, Georgia

Mike Zahalsky, 43, a urologist from Parkland, Florida

Hustlers Tribe

Patrick Bolton, 24, a small business owner from Lanett, Alabama

Alexandrea “Ali” Elliott, 24, a celebrity assistant from Los Angeles

Simone Nguyen, 25, a diversity advocate from Worcester, Massachusetts

Devon Pinto, 23, a surf instructor from Carlsbad, California

Lauren Rimmer, 35, a fisherman from Beaufort, North Carolina

Ryan Ulrich, 23, a bellhop from North Arlington, New Jersey

The new season of Survivor 2017 premieres in one week, on September 27 at 8/7c on CBS. Which castaway are you excited to see play the game?

[Featured Image by CBS]