Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson have joined the list of long-term celebrity couples who have called it quits. The couple was recently reported to have broken up after 10 years together.

The couple first met on the set of their film Jumper and got engaged in 2008. In August of 2010, they allegedly called off their engagement because of long-distance issues. According to CBS San Francisco, Bilson was in Los Angeles at the time, while Christensen mostly stayed in Canada. The breakup was brief, and they reconciled three months later.

Could history be repeating itself? A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Christensen and Bilson have been “on the outs for a couple of months.” The O.C. star is back full-time in L.A., while the Star Wars actor is in Toronto.

“They are completely, officially done,” the source added.

Although it appears that Bilson and Christensen never got married, they shared many major milestones as a couple.

“I’m a really good girlfriend – I always put all that first in my life. I’m definitely the person who would make him his favourite dinner to come home to,” Bilson told Cosmopolitan in 2013 about her relationship with Christensen.

In November of 2014, the pair welcomed their daughter, Briar Rose. The name was taken from the original Sleeping Beauty, and Christen explained to Hallmark’s Home & Family that his life partner was “very keen on the name.” He also admitted that he and Bilson are big Disney fans.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Nashville actress praised her boyfriend’s parenting skills, saying he’s very “present” and “awesome.” She added that raising Briar Rose is a team effort, and they try to be on the same page as much as possible.

Christensen and Bilson, both 36, kept their relationship private throughout the years. Save for joint red carpet appearances and interviews where they gushed about one another, there aren’t a lot of reports and controversies involving the couple.

After Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ breakup in August and Josh Duhamel and Fergie’s split in September, fans have been heartbroken over the news of Christensen and Bilson’s separation.

Meanwhile, Hayden Christensen is rumored to make a cameo appearance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi as Anakin Skywalker.

