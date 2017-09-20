Is Kylie Jenner Engaged To Boyfriend Travis Scott? ‘I’m Already A Maid Of Honor,’ Proclaims Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott may be going strong, but are they ready to walk down the aisle and tie the knot?

According to a new report, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are in a great place and recently got matching tattoos, but when it comes to an impending wedding, Jenner’s longtime best friend, Jordyn Woods, claims fans shouldn’t hold their breath.

“I don’t think anyone’s in a rush to get married,” Woods explained to Life & Style magazine on September 20.

That said, Woods has already named herself as Jenner’s future maid of honor.

“I’m already a maid of honor,” she revealed.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott began dating earlier this year after Jenner’s years-long relationship with Tyga came to an end. Since then, Jenner has been dedicated to supporting Scott as he travels around the world doing shows.

During the finale episode of Life of Kylie earlier this week, Kylie Jenner was seen requesting that her mother, Kris Jenner, allow her to reroute her plan to Houston on the way home to Los Angeles so that she won’t miss one of her boyfriend’s concerts.

Kylie Jenner has also been seen supporting her boyfriend abroad and attended his show in London earlier this summer.

Kylie Jenner has been quite private with her relationship with Travis Scott and throughout the first season of Life of Kylie, Scott remained unseen. Scott has also steered clear of Keeping Up with the Kardashians cameras and isn’t expected to be seen during the show’s upcoming 14th season.

In June, just months into Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship, a source spoke to Hollywood Life about the couple, claiming that the 20-year-old cosmetics mogul was happy to finally be in a grown-up relationship. The insider also said that Jenner was more in love with Scott than she ever was with Tyga.

Kylie Jenner and her family, including sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, are currently in production on Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 14.

No word yet on when the upcoming installment will premiere on the E! network.

