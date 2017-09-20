‘7 Little Johnstons’: What Is Trent Johnston’s Job Besides Being A Dad And A TV Star?

What is 7 Little Johnstons star Trent Johnston’s job? That’s the question fans have been asking for some time, and now, thanks to In Touch Weekly, the cat is out of the bag: Trent is a groundskeeper.

Specifically, he’s the grounds supervisor at a local college in his hometown of Forstyh, Georgia. That means that he mows, rakes, prunes, paves, all that jazz. Or, he directs others to do it (he is the supervisor, after all). And, he’s pretty good at it, too: he’s earned the nickname “Mr. Fix-It” for his prowess with tools and machines.

Of course, that’s just his side business these days. The big money, if it can be called that, comes in the form of checks from TLC.

According to a 2016 Business Insider report, salaries of reality TV stars can be all over the place. What’s more, any reality TV performer’s salary depends on a number of factors: how popular is the show they’re on? Do they have a side business or merchandise tie-ins? How often do they appear on the show? Did they get a fair contract?

The big winners in the reality TV game are the Kardashians. Between their salaries and the money they make from mobile apps and merchandising, they bring in tens of millions per year.

At the lower end of the scale are side characters on low-rent shows like Breaking Amish; they may only make a few hundred bucks per episode.

Leading figures on popular (but not Kardashian-popular) basic-cable shows like 7 Little Johnstons, Counting On, and Little People, Big World can expect to make something in the neighborhood of around $15,000-$100,000 per season.

That’s pretty good money, but for Trent, it’s apparently not enough for him to want to quit his day job. Maybe he’s thinking towards the future, when 7 Little Johnstons is no more, and he still needs a job. Or maybe the extra money just isn’t enough to cover all of those medical bills – after all, with five kids, some of them with medical issues, those medical bills are going to pile up.

In fact, in this week’s episode, viewers saw the aftermath of daughter Elizabeth’s femoral osteotomy surgery. With Elizabeth temporarily confined to a wheelchair, Trent puts his fix-it skills to work, building a ramp so his daughter can get in and out of the house.

7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time on TLC.

