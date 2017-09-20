Lindsay Shookus’ ‘Saturday Night Live’ Pals Reportedly Think She Should Dump Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus took their romance to the Emmys over the weekend. Although the pair looked happy at the event, Shookus’ Saturday Night Live friends were reportedly unimpressed with her new boyfriend.

An inside source told Radar Online that the SNL crew is a tightly knit family and that it generally takes a while before they warm up to new people. The source revealed that the cast and crew aren’t wowed by famous people and favor comedy over everything else. While Affleck tried his best to fit in, Shookus’ closest pals did not think he was very funny.

“Unfortunately, no one has told him this,” the insider explained. “All night long he was trying to crack jokes and show how smart he is. He needs to relax and just take a back seat. It wasn’t his night.”

The source added that Affleck talked about himself far too much for anyone’s liking. Although they laughed at his quips, the joke was apparently on him. By the end of the night, most of Shookus’ friends thought she could do a lot better than the Justice League star.

According to Us Magazine, Lindsay Shookus took home an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. The SNL producer also received a ton of support from Affleck, who was thrilled to see his girlfriend take the stage to accept her award. In fact, an insider revealed that Affleck was taking pictures of Shookus and her award all night and couldn’t leave her side. Her friends might not approve, but it sounds like Shookus and Affleck had a great time together.

Affleck and Shookus did not walk the red carpet together. Instead, the couple kept their appearance at Microsoft Theater low key. They were, however, photographed several times throughout the night, and Affleck did his best to keep Shookus happy, including grabbing her a bite to eat at one point.

It isn’t clear when Shookus and Affleck started dating. Sources claim that they hooked up in 2014 while the actor was still married to Jennifer Garner. Other insiders contend that their romance didn’t start until after Affleck and Garner got divorced. Either way, it’s clear that Affleck is completely enamored with the SNL producer. Whether he can win over her friends, however, is another matter.

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus have not responded to the rumors surrounding their relationship.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]