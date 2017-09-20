Kourtney Kardashian Serves Scott Disick Legal Papers Squashing Family Tell-All

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t mincing words in her attempts to thwart her ex, Scott Disick, from penning a tell-all book about her reality TV family.

RadarOnline reports Kardashian had finessed the father of her three young children into signing legal papers that effectively “muzzle” him going forward when it comes to tales of her family.

“She’s been nervous about him doing a tell-all for years, which is something he’s held over her head as a possibility if they split,” said a source. “Now he’s in this fragile state she’s having paperwork prepared that will basically give Scott no legal rights whatsoever.”

Several media outlets have recently reported the 34-year-old Disick has recently been under medical care after his partying lifestyle caused his health to suffer.

More recently, the Daily Mail reported Disick is believed to be suffering from kidney problems tied to all his years of excessive drinking, and he has been warned if he doesn’t stop, he may ultimately require dialysis treatment or even a liver transplant.

“His drinking is making it worse’ a source told Us Weekly.

Disick’s problems with substance abuse have been well chronicled, particularly on the family’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality show.

At one point, Disick checked himself into the Cliffside Malibu for rehab treatment amid reports that in addition to his heavy drinking, he was hooked on cocaine and the drugs, Xanax and Ativan.

In 2014, Disck was rushed to a hospital emergency room suffering from what were thought to be the side effects of taking an excessive amount of sleeping pills following yet another wild night of partying.

After later being spotted still drinking after leaving rehab, Disick reasoned, “the truth is I never lied and said that I was never going to have a beer again. I went in for a lot of different reasons. My biggest thing was that I was very addicted to sleeping medication. And now, it’s fine. The truth is rehab did help me and now I’m just trying to be responsible.”

According to Us magazine, Disick had recently been romantically linked to teenage TV personality, Sofia Ritchie.

The two were recently spotted hanging out in Calabasas together, and they enjoyed a shopping spree in Beverly Hills. The two also recently celebrated Disick’s birthday hanging out in Cannes.

[Featured Image by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images]