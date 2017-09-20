Source Says Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo Are Faking It For The Cameras

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have been posting on social networks and seem like they are doing great, but now a source is saying that they could just be faking it all for the cameras. Life & Style shared the news about what is allegedly going on with Bryan and Rachel. It doesn’t sound like things are going great for this couple so far.

Sources shared that during New York Fashion Week Rachel and Bryan looked happy but anytime the cameras stepped away, so did they. A source said that if photographers weren’t there then they didn’t show any affection. The source said that it looked more like they were business partners than a couple.

After Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo got engaged they started talking about marriage and children right away. They are constantly posting about each other on social networks and make it look like they are doing great. Now fans are wondering what the truth is about this couple. If they have made any wedding plans, then they haven’t shared them with fans.

Someone who saw them at this event also said that Bryan seemed really focused on his phone and not Rachel. She even struggled with a necklace and he allegedly didn’t help at all.

At the end of Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, she had a hard choice between Bryan and Peter. It was very clear that Peter wasn’t ready to get engaged and Rachel picked Bryan in the end. Peter did admit that he had a hard time watching her go and even drank an entire bottle of wine by himself after it ended. Maybe she is regretting her decision, but for now the couple is going to continue to look like they are doing great and everyone will just have to wait and see if they make it or not.

I'm just trying to keep up with him ????. He's my workout plan. Shout out to @d.robfitness for getting us right today! #gymflow #fitcouple #beastmode #bryandistractedme A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Sep 15, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

Are you shocked to hear that Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are allegedly faking it for the cameras? Do you think that their relationship is real? Sound off in the comments below and don’t miss watching Arie Luyendyk Jr. as The Bachelor when it starts airing on ABC in January of 2018.

[Featured Image by Rob Kim/Getty Images]