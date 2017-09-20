How Is Selena Gomez Really Doing After ‘Life Changing’ Kidney Transplant?

Selena Gomez announced the shocking news last week that she recently underwent a kidney transplant, and how the star is recovering from her life-changing surgery is now being revealed as she continues to spend time with her boyfriend, The Weeknd.

It’s thought to have been a few months since the singer received a new kidney from friend and actress Francia Raisa, and fortunately for her friends, family, and fans, Gomez is said to be doing incredibly well as she continues to recover from the major surgery.

The singer and actress has already returned to work after being spotted shooting a Woody Allen movie in New York City, and a source told People this week that the star is actually doing even better than expected right now.

“[Selena’s] really bounced back more quickly than everyone expected,” an insider confirmed of her current health. “She shows up [to set] looking rested and in a great mood and seems to take great care of herself.”

The insider also confirmed that Gomez is well aware of how big the surgery was and has been making sure that she’s doing all the right things to stay happy and healthy.

“She knows this surgery changed her life,” the source said. “Selena is feeling much better now and she is really excited about the future.”

The outlet’s Selena’s sources also revealed that her boyfriend, The Weeknd (real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye), has been by her side throughout her health crisis ordeal and has been in constant contact with the former Disney star.

The insider confirmed that The Weeknd has visited Selena in New York on the set of her new movie and is constantly checking in with his girlfriend of around nine months via regular video calls.

“She is excited when he calls and they seem very happy together,” they said of how the star is loved-up with her musician boyfriend, who she went public with for the first time at the start of this year.

Gomez first confirmed to the world that she’d had a kidney transplant on Instagram on September 14 with a candid snap of herself in the hospital.

The singer posted a heartwarming photo of herself and her donor, Francia, holding hands while in adjacent hospital beds, confirming that the transplant was a success and was needed as a result of her long battle with lupus.

“It was what I needed to do for my overall health,” she said in the caption of why she took some time away to from the spotlight to undergo the transplant. Selena also told her more than 127 million followers that she would tell her story in more depth one day.

Selena then continued to gush over Francia, who she sweetly referred to as her “sis.”

“She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me,” Gomez added in the image’s caption. “I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much.”

The star is also said to have been spreading the love with another famous friend lately, as sources revealed that she and longtime best friend Taylor Swift have been getting together and swapping dating advice when it comes to their respective boyfriends.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]