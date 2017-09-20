‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Leak: More Details About Snoke, And Luke Is The Key To His Ascension

One of the greatest mysteries going into Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi is the identity of Supreme Leader Snoke, but this well-kept secret may have just been uncovered.

Well-known Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Star Wars Theory received word from an anonymous source who provided him accurate information in the past about the First Order leader’s black ring and Anakin Skywalker’s purported return before the media even reported it.

Star Wars: Episode 8 director Rian Johnson has already emphasized that the upcoming film will be light on revelations with regard to Snoke, but his identity is expected to impact the franchise in big ways.

According to the YouTuber, Snoke is an ancient Sith from the Old Republic. He was apparently entombed in a Force chamber for years to keep his darkness from getting out.

This “prison” of his is located in the Unknown Regions, the unexplored area sitting just outside the Outer Rim. This part of the galaxy has never been delved into or even mentioned in any Star Wars film.

Snoke was reportedly sought out by Emperor Palpatine, who was revealed to have been studying the Unknown Regions in the canon Star Wars: Aftermath novels after sensing Snoke being awakened.

Palpatine ultimately put Snoke to task in rebuilding his army into the First Order, who will show far greater force when they hit back at the Resistance in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi.

As to what Snoke actually is, Star Wars Theory said that he is something of an “ancient vampire” that absorbs the souls and life force out of Force users such as Jedi to regain his energy.

The Supreme Leader is still regenerating, which would explain his disfigured appearance. However, in Star Wars: Episode 8, he will be much closer to unlocking his full power — and more.

Snoke believes that the final step to recover his true form and strength is to take the life force out of none other than the most powerful Jedi out there, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). He is using Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) as a way to locate the old Jedi master and intends to kill him after he successfully does so.

More on Snoke’s appearance, Star Wars Theory provided an explanation based on the information from the same source as to why the villain has bright blue eyes despite his form.

“Imagine Snoke is an opposite of a Force ghost. You start as a Jedi, a Padawan. You progress on a limited path into a Jedi master or you progress through the Force as a whole. You have to go through the darkness to see the light. You have to open up and explore the dark side. Once you go through it, once you’ve experienced the spectrum of the Force, only then will you be one with the Force. One path is the ghost way, through the flesh. The other path is clinging onto the physical and having an ever deteriorating body like Snoke, constantly needing fuel to maintain the Force.”

The leakster speculates that Snoke could end up taking Leia (Carrie Fisher) away in Star Wars: Episode 8 to absorb her soul, and it could be how the character will be written off in the franchise.

At the moment, however, nothing is certain yet. With nothing to corroborate this information at this time, fans are advised to take this leak with a pinch of salt.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits cinemas on December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney/Lucasfilm]