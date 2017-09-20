‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hottest Fall Storylines For Fall And November Sweeps

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that some hot storylines are on the way this fall. From Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) tempting Quinn (Rena Sofer) with a delicious new hunk, Mateo (Francisco San Martin), to Sally (Courtney Hope) and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) relationship bordering close on the inappropriate. Could Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) steal Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) away from her husband Bill (Don Diamont) again? And is Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Katie’s (Heather Tom) relationship fast fizzling out after an initial hot romance?

Sheila is still pursuing her dream of becoming the Forrester matriarch. For that to ever occur, she first needs to get rid of Quinn. What better way than to lead her astray with yet another man. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for this fall and the November sweeps state that Sheila will find the perfect candidate to tempt the young Mrs. Forrester in the form of the new estate manager, Mateo. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Quinn will find him extremely attractive and will find it hard to remain faithful to her husband. However, just because Quinn may or may not give in to the temptation, it still won’t stop Sheila from making it seem as if Quinn is cheating on Eric (John McCook).

Steffy’s struggle is real when she attempts to get Liam to back off of blackmailing Dollar Bill. Tune in today on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/nJa5yhmAmr — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 18, 2017

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also state that Steffy will bond with her father-in-law, Bill, while Sally and Liam’s friendship will go from strength to strength. Spoilers state that both will experience the fallout from the decisions they are making and it will cause immense tension between them. Sally is proving to be Liam’s pillar of strength as Steffy distances herself from him by supporting Bill.

Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that Ridge has seen the gap that Bill has created in his marriage. Seizing the opportunity, Ridge will try to win back the lady of his heart, Brooke. However, Brooke (for once) isn’t falling into Ridge’s arms again and doesn’t want to rush into a hasty decision to leave Bill, even though he has acted so despicably by lying to her and burning down the Spectra building. But, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that this decision would be a lot easier if the seemingly innocent friendship between Bill and Steffy goes one step too far.

Bold and the Beautiful fans are dying to know if the hot cougar romance between Wyatt and Katie is going to last. It seems as it “Watie” will realize that what they have is real and special. They will come to the conclusion that what they share is what long-lasting relationships are made of. Of course, this means that their romance will soon be out in the open for everyone to gawk and criticize. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that coming out with their romance will cause shake ups in LA.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Wyatt is baffled as to why Bill would name Liam the new CEO. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/mmmW6DZOVU pic.twitter.com/j7ZyUvvEWs — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 20, 2017

That doesn’t mean Wyatt will be blind to all the changes his brother, Liam, has been making to Spencer publications. He will make a few sneaky moves that will catch Liam off-guard. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Liam will be fuming that his brother would plot against him. What do you think of this fall’s preview of your favorite CBS soap opera?

