‘America’s Got Talent’: Evie Clair Reveals How Her Late Dad Inspired Her To Perform Days After His Death

America’s Got Talent finalist Evie Clair is opening up about performing during the show’s big finale just days after her dad tragically lost his battle with colon cancer.

The 13-year-old singer brought many to tears with her stunning performance of “What A Wonderful World” during AGT’s big Season 12 finale on September 19, and she admitted after the show that it was actually her late father who inspired her to take to the stage despite tragically passing away just less than two weeks ago.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight following her incredibly emotional performance, Evie told the outlet that she felt as though her dad was there with her when she sang for the final time on the talent search and that her strength to perform came from her strong faith.

“I just prayed before that I would be able to do that and I feel like I really had strength from God and I know my dad was there,” she said.

Evie also told the site that “What A Wonderful World” was her dad’s favorite song, which is why she chose to sing it during the America’s Got Talent finale this week.

“That would be the only song he would sing in public, so, that was kind of like a tribute to him,” the teenager explained.

Clair also sadly told the site that she and her family are no longer sure what they would do if she won the huge $1 million prize during the AGT results show tonight (September 20). She said that her original plan would have been to use the money to get better treatment for her dad as he fought cancer.

“I was going to use the money to go find a better cure for my dad but now we don’t know what to do with it,” Clair sadly admitted to the site of the six-figure America’s Got Talent prize money.

She also confirmed to the outlet that if she’s crowned AGT’s twelfth winner that she would donate a good sum of money to charity to help others fighting a similar battle.

Evie previously confirmed that her dad had passed away on September 7 in an emotional Instagram post.

“I’m so grateful for my dad being such a great example of faith and strength. He has endured so much and all that pain has finally come to an end,” she wrote alongside a sweet black and white photo of herself and her dad. Her emotional post has since received more than 45,000 likes.

“He is in a place ’12 gazillion’ times better than this and I know he is so happy there,” Evie continued, referring to her dad being in Heaven before thanking America’s Got Talent viewers and her loyal fans for their support in the wake of his tragic death.

@evieclair's performance was stunningly beautiful. ✨#AGTFinale A post shared by America's Got Talent – AGT (@agt) on Sep 19, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

“I’ll miss you so much, Daddy. Thanks for teaching me to love salsa and chicken wings and most of all the Lord,” the AGT finalist continued.

Evie Clair then signed off her heartbreaking message by telling her dad, “Love you lots.”

The America’s Got Talent Season 12 final results show is set to air tonight (September 20) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

