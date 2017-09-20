Tamra Judge Responds To Vicki Gunvalson’s ‘Sickening’ Claims About Her Husband’s Sexuality

Tamra Judge appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Monday night, where she addressed the “sickening” claims of her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Vicki Gunvalson.

Tamra Judge appeared on the Watch What Happens Live episode alongside Dateline‘s Keith Morrison and quickly took aim at Vicki Gunvalson for allegedly staging a scene between herself and a few others in which Judge’s former friend Ricky Santana revealed that he had seen her husband, Eddie Judge, kiss a man.

“Vicki set up the entire scene, it was quite evident by the bad acting,” she alleged, according to a report by E! News on September 19.

Tamra Judge went on to slam her co-stars for trying to humiliate her husband. She even humored the idea, stating that if Eddie was, in fact, gay, which he is is not, Vicki Gunvalson and her co-stars would have no right to out him on a reality series.

“I just think it’s absolutely sickening,” Tamra Judge said.

Tamra Judge also spoke of Vicki Gunvalson and Ricky Santana’s conversation, which also included Kelly Dodd and Gretchen Rossi, in her Bravo TV blog, explaining that while she isn’t mad about the actual rumors claiming her husband is secretly gay, she is upset that someone she thought was her friend is spreading rumors about her marriage. She also said that Vicki Gunvalson’s motivation in speaking of Eddie’s sexuality was to hurt her and humiliate her husband.

In response to the allegations against her, Vicki Gunvalson recently took to her own blog, where she told her fans and followers that she did not start the rumor regarding Eddie’s sexuality and noted that she doesn’t care about what he’s done in the past.

Vicki Gunvalson also said that she doesn’t feel the topic needs to be discussed any further.

