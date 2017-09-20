Jessica Graf Still Hopeful For A Proposal From Cody Nickson During ‘BB19’ Finale

Big Brother is starting to give The Bachelor a run for its money when it comes to marriage proposals. While the CBS reality show doesn’t have instant access to Neil Lane’s suitcase full of bling, several marriages have occurred thanks to the Big Brother house. With Season 19 about to wrap, some fans are speculating that Cody Nickson could make good on his vow to marry Jessica Graf. And if Cody pops the question on the Big Brother 19 finale, you can bet Jessica will say yes.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Jessica revealed that she would love it if Cody got down on one knee during the BB19 finale, but admits she’s not holding her breath.

“I was getting my hopes up for a while,” Graf told THR.

“I love the idea of it, but I’m pretty sure he’s not going to. I wish he would.”

Jessica, who also retweeted a fan’s post about a finale night proposal, has been vocal about the fact that she and Cody were a real couple in the Big Brother game and not a showmance. Graf told Entertainment Weekly that she planned to continue her relationship with Cody outside of Big Brother and that they’ll be splitting their time between Cody’s home in Dallas and her apartment in Los Angeles.

Nickson confirmed the fact that his relationship is the real deal. When he was evicted from the Big Brother 19 house, Cody told host Julie Chen he “will” marry Jessica.

Since she’s already out in the real world and not sequestered in the Big Brother jury, Jessica Graf has already had the chance to get to know Cody’s family. Graf recently tweeted: “So grateful that my boyfriend’s family is so incredible.” It is unclear if Jessica has met any of Cody’s family members in person yet, but she’ll likely be introduced to his five-year-old daughter, Paisley, very soon.

Of course, a Cody-Jessica proposal during the Big Brother finale would be a big deal and would take away from the BB19 winner’s glory. So while Cody may not want to share that special moment with the Big Brother castmates that he despises, it would be a pretty sweet revenge. For now, Jessica Graf seems to be content with her immediate future with Cody Nickson—which starts in her apartment tonight.

Getting my apartment nice and clean for Codys prison release lol — Jessica Graf (@thejessicagraf) September 17, 2017

It's so weird knowing the next time I walk into my apartment, Cody will be with me…. — Jessica Graf (@thejessicagraf) September 20, 2017

Check out Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson in the Big Brother house below.

The Big Brother 19 finale airs Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

[Featured Image by Bill Inoshita/CBS]