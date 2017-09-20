Jenelle Evans’ Mom Makes Shocking Allegations Against Her Fiancé, David Eason, Suggests He Nearly Killed Her

Jenelle Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans, is no fan of her soon-to-be-husband, David Eason. In fact, during a new interview, Barbara claims Eason nearly killed her.

According to a new report, Jenelle Evans’ fiancé welcomed Barbara and their children onto a speed boat and proceeded to drive unsafely as he put their lives in harm’s way.

“David was driving that boat so fast that I was terrified. He was crashing into the waves. It was horrible,” Barbara recalled to Radar Online on September 20.

Continuing on, Barbara said that she was afraid that the children, including eight-year-old Jace, were going to fall off the boat because Eason was driving “like a maniac.” She also noted that she was holding onto Jace as tightly as she could and said she thought they might die.

In addition to Jace, Jenelle Evans is mom to three-year-old Kaiser and seven-month-old Ensley. Meanwhile, David Eason also has two older children, including daughter Maryssa and son Kaden.

Jenelle Evans’ mom has been critical of David Eason in the past and feels that his reportedly irresponsible and violent behavior is not healthy for her grandchildren to be around.

As Teen Mom 2 fans may recall, Jenelle Evans and David Eason came under fire months ago after sharing a photo of Kaiser on a boat without a lifejacket on Instagram and shortly thereafter, Kaiser’s father, Nathan Griffith, claimed that his son had grown increasingly fearful of water due to his experiences with Eason.

In other Jenelle Evans news, Nathan Griffith’s mother, Doris Davidson, recently requested emergency custody of Kaiser, claiming that Eason had abused the boy and alleging that he was not safe in their home.

Jenelle Evans and Doris Davidson will face off against one another on October 2, 2017.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are getting married this Saturday, September 23, in North Carolina.

