WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey Vs. Cris Cyborg Match To Take Place Inside A WWE Ring?

In the latest WWE rumors and news, there may be a different opponent stepping forward for Ronda Rousey besides the women from the WWE roster. A fellow mixed martial arts star recently said she’d prefer to fight the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion inside a WWE wrestling ring instead of inside the Octagon. With Rousey appearing at WWE events and in a recent video with other wrestling stars, will it happen? Here are the latest details on which MMA star is putting her name into consideration as an opponent for Rousey in WWE and speculation on what’s going to happen.

With Ronda Rousey appearing closer to a stint with professional wrestling and her friend Shayna Baszler recently signing with WWE, it seems another MMA star wants to join them there. In a move that seems similar to the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight, ESPN reported that Cris “Cyborg” Justino has called out Rousey for a match inside WWE’s squared circle. Cyborg is the current featherweight champion with a record of 18-1 that includes 16 knockouts. She and Rousey have never met inside the Octagon of MMA and Cyborg is saying she’d prefer to meet in the WWE’s wrestling ring.

Cris Cyborg posted a statement about it on here website on Tuesday.

“If Ronda is wanting to make the fight for the fans, I would still be willing to give them it. But I think it would be better to take place inside the WWE ring. For her it gets her one step closer to Hollywood and for me it would be another exciting challenge and a chance to test my athletic ability.”

There had been reports that Rousey’s trainer wants her to fight again in the world of mixed martial arts even though she’s been hanging around the WWE more. She has been featured in a recent promo with a few of her MMA training partners and three members of the WWE women’s roster, which appears to be teasing a possible match at Survivor Series 2017. There are even rumors that Rousey could be involved in another promo or segment at the upcoming No Mercy pay-per-view.

Cris Cyborg wanting the match within WWE rather than MMA makes sense from the standpoint of money and publicity. She may also be taking a page from fellow MMA star Conor McGregor’s book. McGregor lost in a relatively lengthy boxing match to Floyd Mayweather Jr., but there was a huge payday involved even in taking that loss.

With WWE, Cyborg would gain more exposure to fans that may not have been aware of her. She’s also hoping for a nice payday from WWE and sees Rousey is already close to reaching that. However, it looks like WWE has different plans for Ronda Rousey. The MMA star has been appearing at events such as the Mae Young Classic women’s tournament to support her friend Shayna who has now signed on with WWE. In addition, Rousey appeared with two of her MMA training partners who form the “Four Horsewomen” of MMA in a promo segment which also featured three WWE women’s stars.

That segment had Becky Lynch, Charlotte, and Bayley step forward to engage in an intimidation tactic with the other women calling themselves “Horsewomen.” The rumors suggest that there will be a battle between the two stables at this year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view, and in the future, Rousey could end up in a singles match with WWE’s Charlotte Flair. All of that makes sense and should probably happen, but WWE has been known to change directions.

It will be interesting to see how WWE engages in any of this calling out by Cyborg. The WWE seems to love publicity and it wouldn’t be surprising if they tried to get Cyborg into the world of professional wrestling as well. For now, they most likely want fans to be able to enjoy the MMA stars they are working with, though.

WWE fans, do you want to see a Cris Cyborg vs. Ronda Rousey match inside a WWE ring?

[Featured Image by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images]