Jax Taylor’s Girlfriend Brittany Reportedly Traveled To San Francisco To Get Away From Him

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are facing rumors of a split and while the couple has steadily denied the reports, a new claim suggests Cartwright recently traveled to San Francisco to get away from the SUR Restaurant bartender.

Weeks after Jax Taylor took to Twitter to deny that he and Brittany Cartwright had split, a source told Radar Online that Cartwright embarked on a short trip with Scheana Marie to see a taping of her boyfriend Robert Parks Valletta’s show.

“He was filming so the girls went for some fun before filming their main titles,” the insider told the outlet on September 20. “Brittany went along to get away from Jax and have girl time”

According to the report, Brittany Cartwright and Scheana Marie are best friends and she feels bad for what Cartwright is reportedly going through with Jax Taylor. As the insider explained, the entire Vanderpump Rules cast pities Cartwright’s situation.

As Radar Online previously claimed, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright secretly broke up after filming their Vanderpump Rules spinoff earlier this year because Taylor didn’t treat Cartwright right and “wasn’t boyfriend material.”

During filming on Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, Brittany Cartwright’s family reportedly put pressure on Jax Taylor to propose and because he wasn’t ready to make the commitment, their relationship went south.

Radar Online went on to reveal that Jax Taylor is currently in New York City without Brittany Cartwright. However, during his trip to the Big Apple, Jax Taylor has been active on Twitter and recently shared a number of tweets denying he and Brittany Cartwright have split.

Jax Taylor previously hinted that Brittany Cartwright would be included in his trip to New York City when he shared a tweet about his visit to the Gansevoort Hotel and added the hash tag, “Jax and Brittany.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began dating two years ago and have continued to face rumors of a split for months. That said, they have also faced rumors of an engagement, which they have not yet addressed.

To see more of Jax Taylor and his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, don’t miss new episodes of their Vanderpump Rules spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

