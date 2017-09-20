Tiny Harris, T.I. Divorce Off: Pitch New Reality Show After Reuniting, Ex-Girlfriend Bernice Burgos Jealous?

Tiny Harris has called off plans to divorce T.I. now that the couple has allegedly reconciled, according to sources.

The duo was spotted attending VH1’s Hip Hop Honor hand-in-hand this month, and from what multiple reports have shared, not only did they arrive together, Tiny Harris and her former estranged husband even shared kisses with one another.

It was the first time that fans had seen the couple engage in any sort of loving chemistry between one another since announcing that they had split in December.

Their split and time away from one another, however, seems to have made Tiny Harris realize that she can’t be without T.I., the man that she’s been with since her teenage years.

Hollywood Life notes that things have been going so great between Tiny Harris and her beau that they are not only living under the same roof again, they are also planning to renew their vows.

It’s stressed that Tiny Harris is pitching a new format for a reality show to VH1.

Though the Xscape singer had made it known that she was done with reality television after her split from T.I., it seems as if Tiny Harris has had a change of mind and is now ready to let the world know that things are going great in her marriage.

Opening cameras into her home was believed to have been what actually contributed to the breakup to begin with, so the idea of going public with the reconciliation could potentially trigger another split, a source says.

LA nights with the ladies of Xscape @officialxscape @therealtamikascott @kandi @iamlatocha #TheGreatXscape ???????? A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Sep 16, 2017 at 7:53pm PDT

But for the time being, Tiny Harris and T.I. couldn’t be happier.

Over the summer, it was rumored that the rapper had dumped his alleged girlfriend, Bernice Burgos, to reunite with Tiny Harris, having realized that being romantical with an exotic dancer wasn’t what he wanted in love.

And that’s by not forgetting that T.I. shares multiple children with Harris.

Tiny has not addressed her relationship status on social media just yet, but according to sources, T.I. and Tiny Harris are going strong and figuring out their next step as a married couple that refuses to end their marriage.

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images]