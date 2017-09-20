BTS’ New Album ‘Love Yourself: Her’ Breaks Records, Boy Band To Hold Comeback Show In September

BTS’ new album “Love Yourself: Her” is already breaking records one day after its release on Monday as the Korean boy band prepares for a comeback show later this week.

Korean music has never been this popular in the West as the seven-member South Korean boy band exceed their fans’ expectations with yet another best-selling album.

According to a report from Soompi, the K-Pop group has set a new first day sales record for their newly released album entitled “Love Yourself: Her” with a staggering 455,888 copies sold from September 18 to September 19 as confirmed by Hanteo Chart.

Based on a report from Billboard, BTS’ new album includes 11 original tracks such as “Intro: Serendipity,” “Dimple,” “Pied Piper,” “Skit,” “MIC Drop,” “Go Go,” “Outro: Her” and “DNA,” one of the group’s most upbeat songs. It also contains “Best of Me” which was co-written by The Chainsmokers’ Andrew Taggar.

BTS also holds the previous record for highest first day sales with their “You Never Walk Alone,” amounting to 373,705 copies sold during its first week in February.

Aside from that, BTS’ new album “Love Yourself: Her” also reeled another new record for highest stock pre-orders with a total of 1,122,946 copies.

The Korean pop group has definitely become a massive hit not only in their country, but also in the U.S. considering that they beat Western pop artists like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez for the Top Social Artist award at the Billboard Music Awards back in May.

However, Entertainment Tonight reveals that their success was no surprise considering the size of their fanbase on social media that include a hefty 8.4 million Twitter followers.

Despite this, the group’s members are still keeping their feet on the ground as Rap Monster reveals to ET how shocked they were at the response to the release of BTS’ new album “Love Yourself: Her.”

“We’re surprised at the huge response when each album is released but it is beyond our expectation and overwhelming this time.”

He also noted some of the notable numbers involving the group’s new music and attributed their success to their fans.

“Our new songs topped iTunes chart in 73 countries and made its debut at No. 4 on the US iTunes Song chart. ‘DNA’ music video views surpassed 10 million in just 8 hours, which was the fastest for Korean artists ever,” Rap Monster told ET.

“We are very grateful to our fans worldwide for appreciating our music and video.”

Fans of the K-Pop group in South Korea will also be treated to the BTS Comeback Show airing live on September 21 at 8:30 p.m. KST on Mnet where they will perform some of their newest tracks, Soompi reported.

The boy band will also share some never-before-seen stories about the making of their album during the show which will also be aired on Rakuten Viki.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]