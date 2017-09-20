Miley Cyrus Slams Ex-Girlfriend Stella Maxwell In ‘She’s Not Him’ Song About Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus reportedly made a subliminal dig at her alleged ex-girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, on a new track titled “She’s Not Him.”

The song, which is lifted from the singer’s forthcoming album, Younger Now, sees Miley Cyrus discuss a past relationship where she openly admits the struggle of being with someone because that person didn’t possess the qualities she was looking for.

It turns out that only the man whom Miley Cyrus clearly still had feelings for was the one that could truly win her over and make her feel affectionate.

Of course, the fact that Miley Cyrus is referring to a woman in the song that couldn’t provide her what she wanted in the relationship makes it rather obvious she’s referring to a former gay relationship.

During her split from Liam Hemsworth, it was reported that The Voice mentor had been seeing Stella for several months, but as mentioned in the song, the romance fell flat because Miley Cyrus was still head over heels in love with her ex-boyfriend.

She reinforces the message vaguely in her brand new song, which she teased on Twitter this week, with lyrics such as, “No matter what you say, no matter what you do, I just can’t fall in love with you, because you’re not….”

According to Hollywood Life, the relationship between Miley Cyrus and Maxwell was rather short-lived, and for the most part, it seemed like the singer considered Stella more of a friend than an actual girlfriend considering that she was desperate to get back with Liam.

11 days till #YoungerNow !!!! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Sep 18, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

Miley Cyrus would not commit herself to a full-on romance with someone that she didn’t share much of a connection with — at least as deep as the one she has with Hemsworth, it’s further noted.

While fans initially speculated whether or not the song is in relation with Miley’s relationship with Liam and Stella, back in May, the “Malibu” hitmaker admitted to having penned most of the album based on her history with the Hollywood actor, Billboard notes.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Sep 19, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

So, it’s fair to assume that “Younger Now” is no different, as Hollywood Life already stresses.

Stella Maxwell has yet to give her own comments regarding the song that strongly hints Miley Cyrus ended the romance because she still loved Liam.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]