Kim Kardashian Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Skintight Pink Latex Dress, Says She’s In Best Shape Of Her Life

Kim Kardashian proudly claimed that she’s in her best shape ever and she is not ashamed to flaunt it.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently showed off her hourglass figure on her cover shoot for the latest issue of Allure magazine. The 36-year-old voluptuous beauty gave her fans a glimpse of her photo session, where she flaunted her famous curves.

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot on her official website. The reality star looked incredibly fit as she squeezed her stunning hourglass figure into a skintight pink latex dress with long sleeves and a white collar.

In one of the snaps, Kim can be seen adjusting her collar as an assistant helps her with the sexy outfit. The shiny latex dress accentuated Kardashian’s slimmer waistline and toned legs.

In another shot, the KUWTK star switched into a patterned silver pencil skirt, which showed off her signature derriere.

The KKW Beauty owner revealed that she’s “the most fit she’s ever been,” all thanks to her workout sessions. Kim Kardashian admitted that after giving birth to North and Saint, she has been working out for an hour and a half per day.

Kim Kardashian’s latest photo shoot might be the first step in “toning down” her famous nude pictures. In the magazine interview, the reality star revealed that she plans on reducing the amount of her nude photo shoots, especially since she’s getting older.

Apparently, Kim believes that there is an age limit to posing nude.

“I’m like, I’m going to tone it down. But then I’m like, wait, I can’t be doing it in 10 years, so — I might as well. I don’t know what the age cutoff is.”

Previously, Kim Kardashian was slammed by Sharon Osbourne for her naked photos, which she usually shared online. According to The Talk co-host, the reality star is calling herself a feminist but keeps on posting nude photos of herself. She even labeled Kim a “ho”.

“If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that’s not feminism, that’s being a ho. And there’s nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are.”

Kim fired back at Sharon for allegedly misquoting her about posing nude in the name of feminism. The curvaceous beauty clarified that she never said such thing, adding that people who misquote and then comment are ridiculous.

“I post nude photos because I like how I look and I feel proud when I’ve lost all this baby weight and I post it because I feel like posting it and I feel powerful.”

Kim Kardashian also reiterated that she’s not the “free the nipple” kind of girl and that she only poses nude because she likes how she looks.

