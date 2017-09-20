‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Shares Revenge Plan With Kevin, Sets Stage For Adam Newman’s Return?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the fall season tease that Victor (Eric Braeden) makes a move against Nick (Joshua Morrow) that leaves residents of Genoa City stunned.

Victor Updates Kevin

Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, September 20 tease that Victor calls Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) at the Crimson Lights and tells him to come over to the ranch. As he leaves the Crimson Lights, Kevin runs into Michael (Christian LeBlanc) who questions him about his decision to leave Genoa City. Kevin defends the decision, saying it was the right thing to do.

Victor Vows To Make Nick Pay

When they meet at the ranch, Victor updates Kevin on his confrontation with Nick (Joshua Morrow). Kevin is probably already uneasy because he asks what Victor plans to do. Victor answers ominously that he is going to ensure that Nick gets what he asked for.

Victor’s answer leaves Kevin even more confused.

Victor understands that Kevin owes him and thus can’t say no to him. Victor helped Kevin and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) escape from Genoa City after the cabin explosion set off by Chloe that led to Adam Newman’s (Justin Hartley) death. Victor also gave Chloe a new identity and an opportunity to start gain. Kevin knows Chloe was able to escape the law only because of Victor’s help.

Christian’s Paternity Secret Exposed, Adam Newman Returns?

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor will make Kevin help him to implement his plan to teach Nick a lesson. Y&R spoilers tease that the whole of Genoa City will be stunned when Victor makes his move.

Y&R buzz suggests that Victor could be making a move to expose Christian’s (Jude and Ozzy McGuigen) paternity secret (more on the details of Christian’s paternity secret here and here)

Y&R buzz also claims that Victor could use Kevin to set the stage for Adam Newmans’ return. Some fans believe that one possible reason why Victor brings Kevin back to Genoa City is to clear Chloe’s name by proving that Adam is still alive.

Lily Can’t Bear To Be With Juliet

Y&R spoilers for Wednesday, September 20 state that Lily (Christel Khalil) runs into Juliet (Laur Allen) and struggles to sustain polite conversation with her. She can’t wait to end the conversation and leave.

Irv West Arrives In GC, Will Tessa Bungle Her Opportunity?

Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, September 20 reveal that Noah (Robert Adamson) updates Nick on the music promoter Irv West’s (Wayne Knight) visit to Genoa City. West is coming to see Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) perform.

However, Noah warns about getting hopes too high about the visit. The conversation soon moves on to Noah’s relationship with Tessa and later Crystal (Morgan Obenreder).

Nick expresses regret that he is not doing more to help, but Noah praises his dad and commends him as a role model.

Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, September 21 state that music promoter Irv West (Wayne Knight) arrives in Genoa City.

Spoilers for Friday, September 22 state that he watches Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) perform at The Underground. However, Tessa’s performance runs into problems.

Mattie Is Irritated With Lily And Jordan

Although Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) is angry with Cane, she has never approved of Lily’s (Christel Khalil) relationship with Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood). She accuses Lily of unseemly haste to start a new relationship barely after their father, Cane, walked out of the door.

Mattie’s vehement disapproval has forced Lily to try to slow down the progress of her relationship with Jordan. However, Y&R spoilers tease that Lily makes a move to end her marriage to Cane. She will feel that she is free to move on once she starts divorce proceedings.

Hilary Tells Jordan Lily Is Attending Counseling With Cane

Jordan complains to Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) about Devon’s (Bryton James) interference in his affairs. He mentions Lily but Chelsea warns there might be no future for him with Lily. Chelsea believes that Cane and Lily will get back together again.

However, when Cane sees Hilary (Mishael Morgan) at the athletic club’s gym, he tells her that he is attending marriage therapy with Lily. Soon after Cane leaves, Hilary sees Jordan working out. She tells him that Cane and Lily plan to go for counseling. Jordan feigns unconcern. He then proceeds to share some workout tips with Hilary. It is clear that Hilary is turned on by being so close to Jordan.

Lily Walks Out Of Counseling Session

Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, September 20 reveal that at the therapy session, Cane admits to cheating on Lily. Lily thinks he has more to confess. She recites a long list of Cane’s lies. Cane says he is willing to make amends. Lily doesn’t see how he can do that. She points out that he can’t undo the fact that Juliet his having his baby.

Cane hits back by pointing out that Lily is inviting Jordan over to their traditional family meal.

The marriage counselor asks Lily whether she really wants to save her marriage. Lily answers she is attending the therapy session only to please Mattie. She sees no future for her marriage to Cane. She gets up and leaves.

It is clear that Lily has made up her mind to divorce Cane.

Juliet Worries About Her Baby With Cane

Y&R spoilers for Thursday, September 21 state that Juliet (Laur Allen) complains to Cane (Daniel Goddard) that she fears their child won’t get the same attention from Cane as his other children. She fears that Cane won’t have the time or the interest to give their baby love and attention.

Cane tries to reassure Juliet. He promises to give their child as much attention as the twins, Mattie and Charlie.

Juliet then tries to cozy up to Cane. Fans will see how Cane reacts to Juliet’s attempt to get intimate.

Scott Makes A Shocking Discovery

Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, September 21 tease that Scott (Daniel Hall) makes a surprising connection about the sex ring case he is investigating with Sharon (Sharon Case). The new insight could be about Zack’s (Ryan Ashton) links with the sex ring. It could also be related to evidence about Crystal’s (Morgan Obenreder)

location.

