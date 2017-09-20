Real Reason Why Charlotte Flair Will Challenge Natalya For ‘SmackDown’ Women’s Title Revealed

Last night on SmackDown Live, Charlotte Flair made her return to WWE programming after taking a short and unexpected hiatus to be with her family during Ric Flair’s recovery from some medical issues. Despite being off WWE television, Charlotte’s real-life crossing over has cemented her as a babyface with the WWE Universe. She was already transitioning into the role, but the fans’ support for the Flair family is so strong.

A couple of things changed during Charlotte Flair’s hiatus from SmackDown Live. Natalya has become the SmackDown Women’s Champion, but “The Nature Girl” did not waste any time getting back into the title hunt. In the main event of the show, Charlotte won a Fatal Four Way to become the No. 1 Contender. Now, she will challenge Natalya for the SmackDown Women’s Title at WWE Hell in a Cell in roughly two weeks.

Shortly after WrestleMania 32, Charlotte and Natalya had a long feud over the Raw Women’s Title. There could be some fans that are unhappy about their rivalry rekindling so soon, but WWE officials are planning to push “The Queen” back into the title picture so quickly to cement her position as the top female babyface on SmackDown Live. The expectation is Charlotte will defeat Natalya at WWE Hell in a Cell next month.

A lot of people will not like Charlotte Flair winning the title and taking the opportunity away from the other women, especially someone like Carmella who is waiting with Money in the Bank in her hands. The WWE Universe will embrace Charlotte as a top babyface, but WWE officials need to ensure that she capitalizes on the sympathy the fans have for her right now. The best way to do that could be a huge title win very quickly.

In this situation, it’s not out of the question for Carmella to steal the title away from Charlotte to give her a bit more sympathy in the context of the show rather than just playing on Ric Flair’s health issues. There are different ways for WWE officials to cement Charlotte as the top female babyface on SmackDown Live, but something organic will build loyalty to her. Right now, she has the fans’ support. What she needs is loyalty.

