Emilia Clarke Goes Full Mother Of Dragons With Her New Bleach Blonde Hair: What Does This Mean For Daenerys?

Emilia Clarke has made a drastic change in her image quite literally and Game of Thrones fans are convinced that the change implies a significant update on her character’s fate in the HBO series.

The formerly brunette actress, who has made a name for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in the award-winning TV show, shocked his Instagram followers with her new bleach blonde hairdo on Tuesday as she sports her real main in a similar hue to the wig she used to portray the fan-favorite GoT character.

Those who have been religiously following the developments of the show on- and off-cam would know that Clarke had been donning a majestic and meticulously-made wig to portray the Khaleesi of the Dothraki and Mother of Dragons from the very beginning of Game of Thrones.

Now, it looks like something significant will happen to Daenerys in Season 8 after GoT showrunners allowed — or maybe ordered — Emilia Clarke to change the color of her real hair into a shade close to that of her Daenerys Targaryen wig.

In fact, speculations are now running wild that Dany may be ditching her long, intricately braided locks for a shorter mane because she may also be involved in a major twist, based on a report from Mashable.

After all, GoT hairstylist Kevin Alexander revealed to Fashionista in 2013 that the way he styles each characters hair is a reflection of what they are going through in their story arcs.

In the Game of Thrones, the hair styles of Emilia Clarke’s character have changed dramatically—from the wild long curls in Season 1 to the long braids she donned in Season 7 after she defeated the Lannister army.

Speaking of the latter, fans noted how the Khaleesi seemed to have decided to flaunt her battle triumphs through her hair based on the Dothraki tradition that allowed Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) to wear his hair in a long braid, the Huffington Post reported in August.

Could it be possible that Emilia Clarke’s pixie-cut, bleach blonde do is a sign that Dany will be defeated in battle and go full Mad Queen the same way Cersei Lannister had when she emerged from her infamous Walk of Atonement a.k.a. Walk of Shame in Season 5 as suggested by Mashable?

Or will she end up cutting it because she will cut off her lover-slash-nephew Jon Snow from her life after learning about his true parentage and his stronger claim to the Iron Throne as suggested by the unverified leaked scripts?

In the first place, does dying her real hair mean anything at all for the hit HBO TV series? After all, she did confirm that the Game of Thrones resident stylist had a hand in transforming her real hair.

Of course, these remain mere speculations as of the moment since there hasn’t been any official update or confirmed leaked scripts circulating online to verify it. With all these said, speculations would only be confirmed or debunked when Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres sometime in 2018 or 2019.

[Featured Image by HBO]