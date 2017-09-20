Apple’s iPhone 8 Receives Positive Reviews In The Face Of iPhone X

In a shocking change of pace, Apple has announced not two but three new phones slated for release this year – the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the ultra-futuristic iPhone X.

The first two follow Apple’s habitual pattern of phone releases, with some significantly upgraded internal specs but minimal visual differences aside from a glass back and less wired ports.

Some reviewers have pointed out that the screens on the iPhone 8s, slated for release Sept. 22, are virtually identical to the iPhone 7. However, the iPhone 8 Plus does come with additional camera features, notably the improved Portrait mode and lighting.

TechCrunch said the camera improvements were the best reason to purchase the new iPhones. “The iPhone is the world’s most popular camera, by far, and Apple continues to take seriously the business of improving it,” TechCrunch reviewer Matthew Panzarino said. “There’s not a smartphone company on earth that takes it as far as Apple does.

The headphone jack on the iPhone 8 and 8 plus has been removed in favor of wireless headphones. Like the iPhone X, both iPhone 8 models will also feature wireless charging. Instead of a lightning port, the phones will be charged on Qi-compatible charging pads that must be purchased separately. Apple has a pad, the AirPower, slated to come out next year. However, none will be released with the iPhone.

The Verge’s review indicated that despite Apple’s claims about battery life, the iPhone 8 appears to have about the same lifespan as its predecessor.

Despite relatively positive reviews for the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, tech bloggers appear more interested in Apple’s legendary $999 iPhone X 65-gigabyte that was unveiled at the same time.

More expensive than any phone Apple has released before, the iPhone X promises facial recognition-based unlocking capabilities, an all-new OLED screen display that extends farther than ever and replaces the home button, an A11 chip and significantly improved battery life, according to Wired. It’s slated for release Oct. 27, and phones will be delivered beginning Nov. 3.

Apple already anticipates running out of stock for the iPhone X. However, a similar demand is not expected for either version of the iPhone 8.

