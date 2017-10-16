Angelina Jolie Shares The Most Important Lesson She Learned In Life

Angelina Jolie is headlining Harper’s Bazaar’s 150th Anniversary feature where she returns to the Namibian wilderness – the birthplace of Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, her first biological daughter with now estranged husband Brad Pitt.

The Hollywood megastar looks fearless as she poses for the magazine’s limited collector’s edition cover while donning an ivory Ralph Lauren dress and being surrounded by wild cheetahs. Inside the issue, she keeps everything simple as she talks about why she has returned to Namibia and reveals the most important lesson she has learned in life.

Angie narrates in the background of her behind-the-scenes footage that the challenge for her is to show the relevance of Harper’s 150-year history, where it is today, and where it is going in the future. And for her, bringing the whole crew to Namibia delivers the same impact of Harper’s 150-year legacy.

In 2006, the “Maleficent star’s daughter Shiloh was born there. But aside from the sentimental importance of the place, it is close to her heart because of the advocacies it stands for. According to her, this African country is one of very few countries in the world that is doing a lot for environment conservation, biodiversity, and the prevention of desertification.

Her work for the environment and some humanitarian causes have brought Angelina Jolie recognition from all over the world. She works actively for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and even funded the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants’ National Center for Refugee and Immigrant Children. Her advocacy extends to women’s and children’s rights.

More importantly, Jolie is sharing a very important life lesson in the magazine.

“If my life experience has taught me anything, it is only what you stand for, and what you choose to stand against, that defines you.”

She stands firm to this lesson, and one person Angelina has chosen to stand against is Harvey Weinstein. Her bad experience with him happened when she was younger. As a result, she has chosen not to work with him ever again and to warn others who might in the future.

She’s was once quoted saying such behavior is unacceptable towards women in any field and in any country, E! News reported.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]