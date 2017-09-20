‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Josh Speaks To Live Feed Cameras, Reveals Who He Would Take To Final Two

There are only three cast members left in the Big Brother 19 house and each is contemplating how finale night will play out and who will be in the final two. The third part of the last Head of Household (HOH) battle, which will take place live Wednesday evening, will determine which houseguest has the power to keep one player in the game and send the other castmate to the BB19 jury.

One of the final three BB19 houseguests, Josh Martinez, spoke to live feed cameras Tuesday night, revealing who he will take with him to the final two if he is victorious in the very last HOH competition.

At around 7:10 p.m. Big Brother 19 house time, Josh sat alone as Christmas Abbott and Paul Abrahamian slept in a back bedroom. He told live feed viewers that he believes Christmas is most liked by a majority of the cast members now in the BB19 jury, so he must take Paul with him to final two in order to win the game.

Spoilers have revealed the current status in the BB19 house is that Paul won the first part of the final HOH challenge, while Josh won the second part of the competition. This means Paul and Josh will go head-to-head in the third and final battle, and whoever wins will choose who they would like to sit next to in the final two. This, of course, ultimately impacts Christmas’ fate in the game, and if what Josh is saying is true, he will send her to the jury if given the chance.

As Josh continued speaking to the BB19 house cameras, he stated that he thinks jurors Alex Ow, Jason Dent, Matthew Clines, Raven Walton, and Christmas don’t want to see a veteran player like Paul win the game.

According to Big Brother fan site Joker’s Updates, Josh also told live feed viewers that Paul really didn’t make that many moves in the game. As he listed the many moves he believes he’s made in the game, Josh said he felt as though Paul consistently laid low in the house and didn’t do very much at all this season.

Not only that, Josh asserted that many of his fellow BB19 cast members wished they could have played a game similar to his.

The long wait to find out who wins the third part of the final HOH battle, which players will be the final two, and who eventually is chosen to be this season’s grand prize winner will finally come to an exciting end during the two-hour Big Brother 19 finale, which airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS]