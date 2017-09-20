Who Went Home On ‘The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30’ Episode 10? [Spoilers]

It was time for the redemption challenge on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 tonight on MTV, as the eliminated players battled it out for a spot back in the game. One guy and one girl would return, which meant that three players on The Challenge 2017 would be sent home for good. So, who went home on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 tonight? Find out the Episode 10 results below in our The Challenge XXX spoilers.

Last week on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30, the focus of the night seemed to be on Camila and the racist comments she made to Leroy in her drunken state. Regardless of her being drunk or not, it was uncalled for and she was lucky to be safe for the week. Otherwise, the other players would have voted her into the elimination. In the elimination, it was Britni beating Nicole, so she was eliminated. Also, Nelson defeated Hunter, so Hunter was eliminated and both he and Nicole headed to the Redemption House.

Redemption House

Hunter thought the Redemption House already happened, so he thought luck would not be on his side for it to still be there. It still is, so he is wanting revenge on Jordan.

Celebration Time

After seeing Tony think that him kissing Camila on the bus would be swept under the rug, producers told him there is footage of it. It was Leroy’s birthday, so CT made him a cake and it did not turn out too well. The next day, they all went out on a boat and enjoyed some drinks and fun together on The Challenge XXX. Tony had fun, but was still worried about his family.

Then There Is Drama

Johnny Bananas said there are two rules on The Challenge: always use protection and never be the first one to pass out. That is what happened with Tony, as he passed out from the day of drinking. The guys put feathers on him and Bananas put Nair on his eyebrow. This ticked off Tony and he was ready to fight. After some arguing and being in each other’s faces, they worked it out and hugged it out on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30.

Redemption House

TJ Lavin arrived and the players were all excited to see him. He wanted to know who they want revenge on, as Camila seemed to be a popular one. Hunter wanted revenge on Jordan, and Cory wanted revenge on Johnny Bananas. TJ said they will get their chance tomorrow on The Challenge 2017.

Redemption Challenge

While the current players were out enjoying lunch, the eliminated players met TJ Lavin. This challenge is called “Green With Envy” and they will be enjoying some local delicacies. Those delicacies are giant water rat, cockscombs skewers, slimy pork nose, chicken intestine smoothie, and hardboiled cow’s eye. To start, they will have to eat one of the dishes. Then they will climb a hill and pick up a ball, which they will crack open at the bottom of the hill. If it contains a green emerald, they get to choose one dish not to eat. If it contains a rock, they have to eat one of the dishes. They will continue this process until all five dishes are done. First guy and first girl done will be the winner and return to the game.

Results

Hunter was not messing around on this one, as he did get one emerald during the process. However, he got a big lead and won this challenge. He is headed back into the game and wants revenge on Jordan. It also means that Cory is eliminated. For the ladies, Nicole got out to an early lead, but could not finish the final two plates. Marie checked out, so this allowed Aneesa to win and she is headed back into the game. Marie and Nicole have been eliminated on The Challenge XXX.

Back In Action

Aneesa and Hunter returned to the house and got some alone time to enjoy being back in the game. The other players returned, as some of them were excited to see Hunter and Aneesa, like Nelson and Veronica. Others were not as excited, like Jordan and Tori. The girls talked and they want Aneesa gone again, so that is the plan for now.

Tony And His Lies

Tony called his fiancee and it seemed that she found out that Tony and Camila are hooking up, as it is on the internet. She called him out on it, but he denied it and said the internet is lying to her. She seemed to accept that, but he is going to have some issues when he gets home!

