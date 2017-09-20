Kevin Hart’s Apology Accepted? Eniko Parrish Willing To Move On With Family Life Amid Extortion Drama [Report]

Kevin Hart’s apology seems to have gotten through to his wife, Eniko Parrish, as the mom-to-be is reportedly willing to forgive him for the “bad error in judgement” that sparked an extortion case.

Earlier this week, the 38-year-old actor-comedian made a very public apology on Instagram to his wife and children after he was targeted by an extortionist who demanded money in exchange for the secrecy of clips that allegedly prove cheating allegations against him.

But instead of paying the sum to the extortionist, Hart decided to nip the issue from the bud and come clean over an Instagram video.

“You know, I’m not perfect. I’m not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form,” Kevin Hart’s apology began.

“And I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to … my wife and my kids.”

While he did not explicitly admit to cheating on his pregnant wife as noted in a previous Inquisitr report, he revealed that he will not “allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes.”

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

Now, Eniko Parrish seems to have accepted Kevin Hart’s apology as claimed by a report from E! News.

“Eniko is aware of what’s going on and that Kevin is not perfect,” an insider alleged close to Hart’s wife told the outlet.

“She has accepted his apology and is focused on her pregnancy and what’s to come. She has no plans for divorce. She believes Kevin is a good husband and always comes home to her.”

That's a wrap..Until next year! ???? #HARTBEATWEEKEND2017♥️ A post shared by eníĸo • нarт ???? (@enikonhart) on Sep 4, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

According to the source, Eniko is no longer bothered by Hart’s “error in judgement” but is worried that the excessive media coverage will affect their growing family.

“She is bothered that these stories find their way into the press and that people are asking her about it,” the insider added.

Despite this, Parrish “does her best to ignore it all and move forward,” and is reportedly ready to move on with her family life with Kevin.

“She listens to her husband and is not going to get stressed out. She is supporting him and standing by him.”

l i v e . l a u g h . l o v e ???? #HARTS1YearAnniversary A post shared by eníĸo • нarт ???? (@enikonhart) on Aug 14, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

There may be some who still doubt that Eniko Parrish will accept Kevin Hart’s apology so easily. However, photos of the couple stepping out for lunch on Tuesday featured by Us Magazine appear to support E! News’ source’s claims.

By the looks of it, Kevin’s 33-year-old pregnant wife is standing by his man even after the extortion scandal and his Instagram apology emerged. The outlet even noted that she flaunted her wedding and engagement rings during their lunch date at Joey’s Restaurant on September 19.

Meanwhile, the Get Hard star appears to be confident and composed during the lunch date, holding his head up high, while wearing a black ensemble that matches that of his wife, amid the cheating allegations and extortion scandal he is going through

Still, details about Eniko’s acceptance of the situation should be taken with a grain of salt as her camp did not officially comment on the matter yet.

[Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images for GQ]