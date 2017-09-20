‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Allegedly Trashes Cheryl Burke Behind Bars: ‘She Is An Awful Choice’ [Rumors]

Former Dance Moms mentor Abby Lee Miller is reportedly disappointed about her replacement on the show, Cheryl Burke.

In an exclusive report by Radar Online, it has been alleged that the 51-year-old choreographer is not happy about being replaced by Dancing With The Stars alum Cheryl Burke and she is not ashamed to say it.

According to the gossip outlet, Abby Lee Miller has been trashing the 33-year-old dancer from behind bars. Despite being in prison, the Dance Moms star is allegedly firing some negative comments about Cheryl to anyone who will listen.

An alleged insider told the gossip site that Abby has been telling her fellow inmates that Burke was “an awful choice,” adding that she was “offended” to be replaced by her.

“Abby Lee is telling the other ladies in prison that she thinks that Cheryl is an awful choice as a replacement for her. She is deeply offended that the network would choose Cheryl to replace her. She just thinks that she isn’t a good dancer to begin with!”

The same source also added that Abby Lee Miller thinks Dance Moms will be “a huge failure” and that she “cannot wait for it fail.”

Previously, it was reported that Cheryl Burke herself is not a big fan of Abby Lee Miller, particularly her teaching style in Dance Moms.

In a May interview on The Steve Harvey Show, the new Dance Moms instructor opened up about Miller’s “harsh” approach, which “traumatized” and “intimidated” her students.

According to Burke, Abby’s teaching strategy and personality have left a negative impression on her students and their moms. The new dance instructor claimed that the aftermath of Miller’s coaching was evident when she took over.

“I can just see from the kids, and even the mothers, I think they were pretty traumatized by their experience.”

Proving that she is not like Abby Lee Miller, Cheryl Burke promised to maintain a completely different approach and give Dance Moms students and their mothers a better experience on the show.

“I am approaching it differently. I don’t scream or yell because I don’t believe in that.”

It can be recalled that Abby Lee Miller bid goodbye to Dance Moms after being its mentor for seven seasons. The outspoken dance instructor claimed that the officials of the hit dance show treated her “like dirt,” adding that she was not given proper credit for all her hard work.

Shortly after Abby’s exit from the show, the Dance Moms team immediately announced Cheryl as her replacement. At that time, Miller claimed that the management is going to “treat her a hell of a lot better” than her — at least for now.

