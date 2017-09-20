‘Criminal Minds’ Season 13 Spoilers: BAU Team Tackles 3 Similar Cases Involving Old Suitcases In Episode 2

With just a week before Criminal Minds Season 13 returns for its premiere episode “Wheels Up,” CBS released more details on the upcoming installment. With another shakeup in the police procedural leading to the departure of Damon Gupton who plays the role of Agent Stephen Walker, the series enters another controversial season. CBS just released a short snippet on what the second episode of the season will be all about.

Criminal Minds Season 13 Episode 2 Teaser

The press release for the second episode of Criminal Minds Season 13 has been released by CBS. The episode entitled “To a Better Place” is scheduled for airing on October 4. Spoilers reveal the BAU team will be investigating three crimes. All three looks similar and the dead bodies of the victims were all found in old suitcases.

The regular members of the team Jennifer Jareau (A.J. Cook), Dr. Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler), David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster), Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez), Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler), and Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney) will be in the second episode. Guest casts who will join the rest of the crew include Alberto Frezza, Mary Jo Deschanel, Jeanine Mason, and Tiffany Daniels.

What We Know About The Season 13 Premiere

Criminal Minds Season 13 spoilers tease the series will kick off from the Season 12 finale. The aftermath of the SUV pileup will be dealt with right away. While surveying the scene, it appears like Walker won’t make it out alive. Damon Gupton’s departure from Criminal Minds was announced prior to the Season 13 premiere.

In a previous interview, Paget Brewster who plays the role of Emily Prentiss revealed someone will not make it out alive, and it’s obvious who it’s going to be. The actress also mentioned how much drama goes behind the scenes in the police procedural.

The promo for Criminal Minds Season 13 was already released, and it provided more details on what’s going to happen. Scratch will drag one of the BAU agents out, and keep that person hostage.

Will the BAU find Mr. Scratch on the #CriminalMinds Season 13 premiere? Here's your first look: https://t.co/9NIRR7ghmy pic.twitter.com/9NKte2Kwip — Criminal Minds (@CrimMinds_CBS) September 14, 2017

A short tease from Entertainment Weekly revealed Prentiss will be the one held hostage. The agents will be on a rescue mission, Agent Simmons will join the team in hunting down Scratch.

Criminal Minds Season 13 will be back for its episode premiere on September 27, Wednesday at 10 p.m.

The BAU is back! Here's your first look at the #CriminalMinds Season 13 premiere. pic.twitter.com/rbgtdAoCzx — Criminal Minds (@CrimMinds_CBS) September 11, 2017

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]