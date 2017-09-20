Disney Officially Announces Reopening Date For Fort Wilderness Campground, Hoop Dee Doo, Mickey’s Backyard BBQ

It has been more than a full week since Hurricane Irma tore through Central Florida and over Walt Disney World, and now, the last location is about to reopen and get back to business. The Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground have been closed since the day before Irma tore through the area due to there being more damage than expected. Now, Disney has revealed the opening date for the campsites and cabins along with the dining entertainment on the grounds.

While everything around Walt Disney World reopened with the last week, the campgrounds did stay close after the initial safety assessment saw a good bit of damage. To make sure that both guests and cast members stayed as safe as possible, Disney kept the location completely closed until clean-up and repairs could be done.

Now, the official website of Walt Disney World has updated to give an exact date for the reopening and it is much sooner than anyone could have hoped for. It is the final section on the site to have a Hurricane Irma update link, and it lets guests know tomorrow is the big day.

“Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will reopen on Wednesday, September 20.”

It’s simple, but no more is needed.

While a number of fake news websites stated that the campgrounds were permanently closing, that was not something that Disney ever even hinted at. On Wednesday, they will reopen after being officially closed since Saturday, September 9, at 2 p.m.

Along with the reopening of the resort, the dining locations are also set to reopen there as well. All reservations that were in place for Mickey’s Backyard BBQ and Hoop Dee Doo Revue had been canceled and refunded through Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.

On the official page for Mickey’s Backyard BBQ, it is now showing that reservations can be made beginning on Thursday, September 21, 2017. This is not a dining experience that takes place on Wednesdays so it being closed tomorrow is not surprising.

The Hoop Dee Doo Revue will resume nightly shows on Wednesday evening according to its official page on Walt Disney World’s website.

Walt Disney World did have to deal with a bit of damage at the parks and resorts from Hurricane Irma, but nothing was bad enough to cause a full-time closure. The Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground simply had a lot more trees that could fall over and a lot more debris that could be scattered around. Now, the reopening is set for Wednesday and guests will be able to enjoy the campsites, cabins, Mickey’s Backyard BBQ (Thursday), and the Hoop Dee Doo Revue once again.

