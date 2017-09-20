Week 3 NFL Picks And Predictions: Titans Beat Seahawks, Eagles Beat Giants, Redskins Beat Raiders

Week 3 NFL picks and predictions from the experts are already coming in. The Week 3 NFL schedule has a number of interesting games on it, including the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants and the Oakland Raiders vs. Washington Redskins. One game of particular interest, though, is the Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals on Monday night football (September 25). The experts completely split on their Week 3 NFL picks on which team is going to win this important matchup.

A new report by CBS Sports gives their Week 3 NFL predictions, evenly splitting the experts who are siding with the Dallas Cowboys or Arizona Cardinals. That same report has the Tennessee Titans unanimously picked to beat the Seattle Seahawks, which could be viewed as the most shocking prediction of the Week 3 NFL schedule. Can the Titans really overcome the stout defense of the Seahawks to steal a victory from the defending NFC West champions?

The Tennessee Titans aren’t the only unanimous picks from the CBS Sports experts, as they also have the Baltimore Ravens beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New England Patriots beating the Houston Texans, the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Chicago Bears, the Philadelphia Eagles beating the New York Giants, the Miami Dolphins beating the New York Jets, and the Green Bay Packers beating the Cincinnati Bengals. These are all predicted as easy victories for the selected teams, bucking the odds in some cases.

The Thursday night game (September 21) this week is the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams. It’s not a game that should draw many viewers who don’t root for the 49ers or Rams, but the CBS experts predict it will be a good matchup. The Week 3 NFL picks are evenly split on whether the 49ers or Rams will win this game, suggesting that the 49ers are about to surprise some people. Will there be a lot of offense? Or will the defenses on both sides make this an untenable game for fantasy football owners?

The Sunday night game on the Week 3 NFL schedule (September 24) is the Oakland Raiders vs. Washington Redskins, providing an interesting matchup between two potentially strong offenses. The NFL experts at CBS Sports predict that the Redskins will win at home, despite how good the offense of the Raiders has looked recently. Will those Week 3 NFL predictions turn out to be true? Or does Marshawn Lynch have a few surprises left for the primetime television audience?

Week 3 NFL Picks And Predictions (From CBS Sports)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams (Split)

Baltimore Ravens beat Jacksonville Jaguars

Carolina Panthers beat New Orleans Saints

New England Patriots beat Houston Texans

Denver Broncos beat Buffalo Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers beat Chicago Bears

Indianapolis Colts beat Cleveland Browns

Philadelphia Eagles beat New York Giants

Miami Dolphins beatNew York Jets

Atlanta Falcons beat Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans beat Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs beat Los Angeles Chargers

Green Bay Packers beat Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Redskins beat Oakland Raiders

Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals (Split)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minnesota Vikings (No Pick)

[Featured Image by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images]