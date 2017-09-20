After everything that was said by the Knicks former team president, Phil Jackson, many people would’ve expected Melo to end his Knicks tenure. After several months of trade rumors and reports, Carmelo Anthony to the Houston Rockets should be finalized by Monday.

According to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News, Anthony’s camp is “cautiously optimistic” that Melo will be traded to the Rockets by Monday.

However, there’s one piece of the puzzle that’s missing with questions, Ryan Anderson. Anderson is the main reason why this trade isn’t completed. Since July, Houston has been looking for teams to take on Anderson three-year $60 million contract.

Anderson isn’t a bad player at all, but 60 million for three years is outrageous. Yes, Anderson can shoot threes and help stretch the floor. In addition, Anderson can be a starting four on about majority of the teams in the NBA. However, The Rockets need to clear cap space for Melo and without Anderson contract getting wiped away it’s going to be hard.

Isola added that this trade is far from happening if the Rockets cannot find another team for Melo.

“The problem, however, is that Carmelo has limited his trade list to one team, the Rockets. So, unless Houston can find someone to take Ryan Anderson’s contract (he’s owed over $60M over the next three seasons), Carmelo is stuck in limbo.”

Which team in the West will actually help the Rockets receive Anthony? Houston may need to find a team in the East to help take on Anderson contract or a non-factor team in the West to take Anderson contract. Why? Because no playoff caliber team is going to help the Rockets endanger their playoff success. Teams you could cross out on being the third team for Houston is the Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Toronto Raptors.

Houston will become more lethal on the offensive end of the ball. Adding a player who can average 20 plus points per game will almost solidify the Rockets as the best team to help take down the Warriors.

Melo would be used for the small-ball lineups and starring role for the Rockets. Melo would possibly start at the power forward position, if he could accept being in the frontcourt, he would optimize everybody potential on the floor.

The only way Melo could be in the position to help the Rockets if this deal finalized.

There’s still hope with players on the New York Knicks that Melo might stay in Madison square garden. New teammate, Michael Beasley already had nice things to say about the Knicks if Melo would be willing to stay.

Michael Beasley told Ian Beagley of ESPN, if Melo is on the roster, the Knicks will be in a position to become a playoff team.

“If Tim Hardaway Jr., Carmelo Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis and myself (are on the roster) – those are four guys that can score 25 points per game….I think we’ve got a position to be not only a playoff team but a five, six seed team if we do it right.”

Sorry, Beasley but Melo might be elsewhere.

