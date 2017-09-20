Italian Senator Believes North Korea Crisis Will End If Kim Jong-Un Meets Football Star

The North Korea crisis is getting worse after Kim Jong-Un ordered another missile test that flew over Japan on September 15. The United States and China have reportedly discussed putting pressure on North Korea by enforcing sanctions. However, one Italian senator believes the North Korea crisis can end with the help of a football star.

In an interview with Radio Cusano Campus (h/t Football Italia), Italian senator Antonio Razzi revealed his idea to end the North Korea crisis. Razzi proposed bringing Juventus star forward Paulo Dybala to North Korea to meet with Kim Jong-Un, who is a big fan of sports.

“I want to bring Paulo Dybala to North Korea, and I’m also trying with [pop group] Il Volo. I know that Kim Jong-Un is very passionate about sports and music, that’s why I’m trying to get the Juventus superstar involved. If I take Dybala there, there will be 200,000 people in the stadium and they’d have to put up big screens too. It would be a national party.”

Razzi is also the one who told The Sun that Kim Jong-Un is a big fan of Manchester United. The 69-year-old Italian senator is known for his “close friendship” with the North Korean leader. Razzi believes that it is only a matter of time before North Korean players play in the English Premier League. North Korean wonderkid Han Jwang-song is having a great start in his career with Perugia in the Italian Serie B.

Paulo Dybala is a 23-year-old Argentine forward for Juventus. Dybala started his with career Instituto de Cordoba in Argentina before signing with Italian club Palermo in 2012. He spent three seasons in Palermo wherein he scored 21 goals in 93 appearances in all competitions. Dybala transferred to Juventus in 2015 wherein he became one of the best young players in the world.

Nicknamed La Joya, Dybala started the 2017-18 season in great form for Juventus. He has already scored eight goals in four Serie A games this campaign. The 23-year-old has been linked with big clubs like Barcelona this summer but he recently signed an extension with Juventus.

The Sun reported that Kim Jong-Un developed his fondness with football during his time as a young student in Switzerland. Kim was a regular attendee at the San Siro watching games by Inter Milan and AC Milan. Senator Razzi is ready to use his friendship with Kim to end the threat of a nuclear war between the United States and North Korea.

If Paulo Dybala makes it to North Korea in the future, he won’t be the first athlete to meet Kim Jong-Un. Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman has visited North Korea on several occasions since 2013 and he has developed a friendship with Kim. Rodman is open to helping the North Korea crisis by talking to both Kim and Trump.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]