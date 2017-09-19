New Playable Villain Joins ‘Marvel Heroes Omega’ As Spider-Man Rival, Venom, Comes To PS4 And Xbox One

After launching on consoles earlier this year, developer Gazillion Entertainment has regularly pulled more characters from the massive Marvel roster to add to Marvel Heroes Omega as new playable characters on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. While the recently released console versions of the game currently feature fewer characters than the game’s original PC edition, Gazillion is working to fill in the gap with frequent hero releases.

Expanding the playable roster of Marvel Heroes Omega yet again, the symbiote Venom is now available for purchase as part of a new store bundle. The pack unlocks Venom for use on a user’s account and gives players access to an alternate costume that can be worn within the game.

Those wanting to play as Venom have through September 27 to unlock Marvel Heroes Omega‘s latest hero since he will only be available to purchase for a limited time. Venom will only be accessible through the bundle at first, but Gazillion has clarified that he will also eventually be sold at a later date for the game’s currencies of either Gs or Eternity Splinters. However, anyone that doesn’t want to wait to play as Venom needs to buy the bundle now before it goes away.

Making use of tendrils from his symbiote suit, Eddie Brock can be deadly either from a distance or as a melee combatant. Many of Venom’s abilities are powered by his own health while additional skills can be used to recover it, giving the newly added character a unique playstyle.

Venom is the 42nd playable character released for Marvel Heroes Omega on PS4 and Xbox One. While traditionally considered a villain, the Spider-Man nemesis is joined by a handful of other playable Marvel outlaws. In addition to trying to stop Peter Parker at any costs, Venom has also tried out being a hero in his own way on several occasions, thus earning him a spot within Marvel Heroes Omega.

After being available on PC for years, Gazillion Entertainment also introduced Marvel Heroes Omega to console gamers this past June after first adding controller support on PC early last year. The developers changed things up from the existing PC edition of the game by bringing a different pay model and altering how gear is itemized in Marvel Heroes Omega on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

[Featured Image by Gazillion Entertainment]