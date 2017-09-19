Kelly Dodd Takes Aim At Meghan King Edmonds’ Marriage And Allegedly Unsupportive Husband Jim Edmonds

Kelly Dodd and Meghan King Edmonds started off as friends during the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County but shortly after Dodd’s addition to the show, the two women came to blows over shocking rumors regarding Edmonds’ husband.

As fans of the Bravo reality series may recall, Edmonds asked Dodd if she was cheating on her husband Michael with her “boyfriend” and in turn, Dodd accused Jim Edmonds of cheating on his wife while she was pregnant.

Months later, Radar Online claims Kelly Dodd has taken aim at Meghan King Edmonds’ marriage yet again by pointing out that her own husband, Michael, supports and respects her — and spotlighting Jim Edmonds’ absentee moments.

“When we were going through IVF, [Michael] attended every doctor visit, administered all of my shots, he was present when the embryos were implanted, as well as attending all my prenatal care appointments,” Kelly Dodd wrote to readers of her Bravo blog, according to the September 19 report.

Continuing on, Kelly Dodd sent a message directly to Meghan King Edmonds and said that not everyone’s husbands have been so supportive. As fans saw last year, Edmonds’ husband Jim was out of town during many of her pregnancy milestones and as she endured the often painful process of in-vitro fertilization, he was nowhere to be seen.

Jim Edmonds even missed their daughter Aspen’s conception and failed to attend his wife’s baby shower.

Meghan King Edmonds married Jim Edmonds in October 2014 and welcomed their first child together two years later.

Since Meghan King Edmonds joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during Season 10, her husband has frequently come under fire for his frequent work trips, which often keep him away from the reality star and his family. However, as the show continues, it has become increasingly clear that Jim Edmonds is unconcerned with how fans have perceived him on the show.

