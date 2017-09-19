‘BB19’ Houseguests Rocked By Earthquake, Josh Screams And Runs Through The House With Pots And Pans [Video]

On Monday night, an earthquake shook the Big Brother 19 houseguests, scaring Josh and eventually causing him to head for the pots and pans. Although the cast members could definitely feel the shaking beneath their feet, the temblor was a weak one registering at only 3.6 in magnitude.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the L.A. area earthquake struck at about 11:20 p.m. Pacific Time, with an intensity of 4 and 5, and was felt in the “Westside and the San Fernando Valley.” The report also indicates that the tremor was “probably” not strong enough to cause any major damage. Some in Westwood may have even slept through the shaking.

Although small earthquakes are not uncommon in the Southern California region, BB19 cast member Josh Martinez, who hails from Florida, is not used to such rumblings and appeared to be the most shaken by the incident.

The earthquake hit as the final three Big Brother 19 houseguests, Josh, Paul Abrahamian, and Christmas Abbott, had gathered around the kitchen table and were playing a game of cards. Paul, who lives in the region, is familiar with the small tremors that often take place, and once it hit, he calmly told the others to put their cards down and head outside to the backyard, according to Big Brother fan site Joker’s Updates.

Josh, a bit shaken, said that the earthquake was crazy and that the entire house felt like it was moving. Paul told him it wasn’t bad and made sure his fellow cast members knew they may feel an aftershock from the temblor.

Big Brother 19 production staff then cut the live feeds, which were down for around three minutes, according to Joker’s Updates. When the feeds returned, Josh, Paul, and Christmas were bonding over the shaking, as Christmas expressed, “We just lived through an earthquake together, guys.”

Around 10 minutes later, at about 11:39 p.m. Big Brother 19 house time, Josh could be seen on live feeds running through the large abode with pots and pans in hand. As he engaged in this jaunt, he was heard screaming, “Earthquake!”

See the houseguests discuss the earthquake in the video below (Warning: Video contains very strong language).

Other than the rumbling of an earthquake, not much has been shaking up those left in the BB19 house. With only a day or so left in the game, the three remaining houseguests will finally be released to the outside world following the crowning of the season winner.

All of the excitement is set to take place during the two-hour Big Brother 19 finale, which airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.

